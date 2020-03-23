Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says the 2020 Olympics could be delayed as Canada and Australia pull out due to the coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTMLcf3e5bf7656e34822671f9a2aef309fb11% %MINIFYHTMLcf3e5bf7656e34822671f9a2aef309fb12%

The 2020 Olympics that are scheduled to air on NBC from Friday, July 24, 2020 to Sunday, August 9, 2020, may be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said while speaking with the Committee on International Olympic Games. Although he did not cancel them permanently, it is guaranteed that they will be postponed until 2021. Tokyo, Japan is the place of origin of the games and there is no doubt that athletes around the world are heartbroken because Coronavirus had caused the Olympic Games to reach a braking. Australia and Canada have officially announced that they will not participate in the 2020 Olympics.

This is the first time that Prime Minister Abe suggests that the Olympics be delayed and almost everyone is ringing on social media, suggesting that July is too early to host sporting events.

President Donald Trump has been holding daily briefings on the Coronavirus, and on Sunday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suggested that the national blockade could last 3-4 months or even longer. With that timeline, it seems practically impossible for flights to run in time for the world to converge on Tokyo.

You can see a report on the delay of the Olympic Games until 2021 below.

Canada says it will not send athletes to the Tokyo Olympics and wants to postpone the event, which Japan's Prime Minister for the first time says is possible https://t.co/W75tjZy4Cs pic.twitter.com/ef4lm6EihE – CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 23, 2020

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads, people are no longer encouraged to participate in group activities. It seems highly unlikely that the Olympics will continue as many parts of the world are not even open for training. Teams can no longer train together as the Coronavirus pandemic causes everyone to isolate themselves. There have been more than 15,000 deaths attributed to the Coraon virus and more than 300,000 cases worldwide.

Although the news is heartbreaking for many, it is just an adjustment the world is making to combat this deadly disease. No decision has been made on when the Olympic Games could take place in 2021. At this point, the world is taking a daily approach to fight the new Coronavirus.

What do you think about the delay of the Olympic Games until 2021? Do you think it's the wisest thing? Do you think more countries will confirm that they will not participate in the 2020 Olympics to try to make it clear that the event should be delayed?



