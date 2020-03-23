Japan Prime Minister says 2020 Toyko Olympics will face suspension for coronavirus – Deadline

As Canada and Australia pull out of the 2020 Summer Olympics set for Toyko, Japan, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has acknowledged that the event is increasingly likely to be suspended as the Coronavirus crisis continues. The Tokyo Olympics were due to start on July 24, but Abe told the Upper House Budget Committee in Japan on Monday that the current situation "is not adequate" to allow the Games to continue as scheduled.

"I don't think the world is ready considering the spread of the new coronavirus infection," Abe said. Earlier this month, Japan's Olympic minister hoped Tokyo's contract with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) would allow for a simple postponement of the Games, and organizers had been crafting several alternative plans, driven by the relatively minor impact. Limited Coronavirus in Japan as compared to other nations.

But Abe also told the house that he thought it was important that all participating Olympic countries could participate in the Games. And with accelerated training schedules and qualifying events in countries around the world, Canada and Australia became the first to completely withdraw their athletes from the Games.

"Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the global community," the Canada team said in a statement. The Australian Olympic Committee informed its athletes to prepare for the Olympic competition in 2021.

Following Prime Minister Abe's comments, United States President Donald Trump tweeted that the US response would be "guided by the wishes" of the Japanese Prime Minister. Abe was, Trump said, "a great friend of the United States and a man who has done a magnificent job at the Olympic venue in terms of attending the Olympic Games in Japan."