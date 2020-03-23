Japan considers delaying the organization of the Olympic Games | News of the 2018 Olympic Games

%MINIFYHTML308fc641f6276cdba05e5439444ba50111% %MINIFYHTML308fc641f6276cdba05e5439444ba50112%

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe now says that the postponement of the Olympic Games should be considered in an attempt to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Its announcement comes when Canada said it would not send its teams to compete if the competition is held this July, as scheduled.

Alexi O'Brien from Al Jazeera reports.