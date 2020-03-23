Janhvi Kapoor gives lessons on how to impress your lover

Janhvi Kapoor's career started with Dhadak from Dharma Productions. The actress was seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in the movie and her adorable looks and endearing personality made a space in the hearts of the audience in no time. The film was released in 2018 and publishes that the actress has not been seen on the big screen. However, this year will be super special for the young and talented weapon as she has several projects lined up like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Takht, Dostana 2 and Roohi Afzana. Detractors would say the gap between his first movie and the second movie has been too long, but, during this time, the following of Janhvi fans has only grown due to his graceful event appearances and candid interviews. Like everyone else, Janhvi is also at home these days and regularly gives an insight into what his quarantine looks like to keep his fans involved as well.

Yesterday Janhvi took to Instagram to share some stories explaining with her childhood photos how she approaches a situation when her lover is close.

The hilarious series of images made us want to introduce you if you missed it for any reason. Nice, isn't it?