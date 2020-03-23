J.K. Rowling announces open license for & # 39; Harry Potter & # 39; to help students amid coronavirus

WENN / Instar

In an attempt to help keep children interested, the popular 54-year-old author visits her website to announce that, for the first time, she is lifting restrictions on her work.

J.K. Rowling is lifting copyright restrictions on recordings of his "Harry Potter" books to help teachers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the advice of World Health Organization (WHO) officials, who advise people to practice social distancing and stay home in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19, schools around the world They have closed with students learning from home.

"Teachers anywhere in the world can post videos of themselves reading Harry Potter books 1-7 on safe school networks or on educational platforms closed from today until the end of the school year (or the end of July in the southern hemisphere), "JK wrote

The star also teased that this special award is just "the first of several initiatives planned to help bring" Harry Potter "to children at home."

The COVID-19 outbreak has seen more than 328,000 registered cases of the virus worldwide, resulting in a death toll of over 14,300, since it began in December (19).