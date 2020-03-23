ITV cuts program budget by $ 116 million to fight coronavirus – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLe19ebb979b6cc4d8b12e05831245d6da11% %MINIFYHTMLe19ebb979b6cc4d8b12e05831245d6da12%

ITV has laid out the steps it is taking to protect the business from the chaos of the coronavirus, which the British broadcaster says is wreaking havoc on its two key sources of revenue: its production arm and the advertising market.

ITV CEO Carolyn McCall told investors that the company is operating in "unprecedented and uncertain times," which have required it to make quick and difficult decisions about its future.

As its revenue stability has been called into question, meaning it has removed all previous forecasts for 2020, ITV said it plans to cut its program budget by £ 100M ($ 116M) this year.

Much of this is the result of Europ 2020 not moving forward, as well as the "late delivery of commissioned programming and active decisions to reduce our spending." ITV has also identified a further £ 60M of savings in areas such as "discretionary" spending and capital spending.

