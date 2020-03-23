It's worth watching Katrina Kaif's new tutorial on how to wash dishes

Katrina Kaif is surely an actress who not only looks good and talented, but knows how to put her stardom to good use. The actress is often seen supporting various causes that are socially relevant and, currently, also during the coronavirus outbreak, she is showing her fans how to keep busy at home. Whether it's her exercise videos at home or her fun video chats with her peers, the actress is having a great time during quarantine. Today, she took to Instagram to share a video of herself doing the dishes at home. She is heard to say that since her household aids are also allowed to practice self-isolation, this is her chance to do the dishes. The actress jokingly calls the videos a cooler tutorial on how to wash dishes the right way.

If you haven't seen the adorable video yet, watch it right here.

Bollywood stars are doing their best to show their fans what they are doing during the quarantine and they make sure to keep their fans entertained through social media. We fully respect the way celebrities lead from the front when it comes to setting an example of what everyone should practice during this difficult time. Keep watching this space for more information on Bollywood.

