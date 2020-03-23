"It's about survival,quot;; Companies turn to new methods due to coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Some Bay area residents and business owners have to adapt to a dramatically changing landscape after coronavirus closures have torpedoed their livelihoods.

Last Tuesday, Joe and Andi Conte's seafood delivery business, Water2Table Fish Company, was nearly sunk.

"We went into work and we had a complete team and we had no orders or deliveries," said Andi Conte. "And we knew we had to pivot and we had to do it quickly."

For a decade, Conte's family business has delivered freshly caught fish to some of San Francisco's most luxurious restaurants. But then the coronavirus suddenly closed all of its clients. On Monday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed had announced that people needed to stay indoors and no longer go to restaurants.

"It was all gone," said Joe Conte. “We were looking at each other on Monday morning wondering what to do. And we decided to go on the offensive rather than the defense. "

They quickly restructured their business model. Instead of restaurants, they are now delivering fish to individuals.

"When delivery systems and supermarkets are failing, there is nothing purer than getting your fish directly from the fisherman and taking it directly to people's homes," said Joe Conte.

Los Contes says friends and community members came together to help keep businesses in their neighborhood afloat.

In a Facebook post, Andi wrote: "I thought our business was over, our house was gone, and I didn't even know how I was going to support my children." In less than 24 hours, we switched our 100% exclusive business from wholesale restaurants to DTC (Direct To Consumer). Today we had over 100 home delivery orders and it is all due to our amazing friends, neighbors and community. I have never felt so grateful for the people in my life who literally got on the phone, communicated with their amazing networks, and helped save my company. Here it is for the hustlers, for the strong, for the survivors. And to the people who support them. i love you Thank you."

"The reason we are here tonight, unloading local halibut that was caught today and could be delivered to your home tomorrow, is because of those people. And I am very grateful, ”Andi Conte told KPIX 5.

75 miles away in western Sonoma County, vocalist Stella Heath also has to change the way she does business.

Heath and fellow musician Ian Scherer held a concert on Facebook Live and accepted requests. They appealed to their online audience to electronically "virtual tip,quot; through Venmo, a mobile payment service.

"It is really heartbreaking and terrifying," Heath said. Today is my first concert in a couple of weeks. Last week I canceled all my concerts, which was quite devastating. As a full-time musician, that's all my income. "

Heath said he continues to teach music lessons and that now it will also have to be through videoconferencing. He prefers to be in front of a crowd. He sings at jazz clubs and recently played Billie Holiday in a theatrical production called the Billie Holiday Project, which is now suspended, as is the livelihood of all musicians.

"It's about survival," said Heath. "Right now, I feel good, I have a roof over my head. And if I'm very careful how I spend money. I'll be fine for a while. But really now, I feel this burning need to share music. Simply because we are so isolated and I think people need it more now considering the circumstances. "