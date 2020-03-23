It looks like the Tokyo Olympics will happen: but in 2021, not 2020

TOKYO (AP) – The Tokyo Olympics are going to happen, but almost certainly in 2021 instead of four months as planned.

%MINIFYHTML745500be1670268686af3cda4584148b11% %MINIFYHTML745500be1670268686af3cda4584148b12%

This became clear after the IOC announced on Sunday that it was considering a postponement and would make a final decision within four weeks. Major Olympic nations like Canada and Australia have added pressure by saying they will not send teams if the games are organized this year.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach sent a letter to athletes explaining the decision, while acknowledging that the extended timeline may not be popular.

"I know that this unprecedented situation leaves many of your questions open," he wrote. "I also know that this rational approach may not be in line with the emotions that many of you have to go through."

The IOC move seemed inevitable for weeks with mounting pressure from all quarters: athletes, sponsors, broadcasters and more than 200 national Olympic committees and international sports federations.

Shortly after Bach's statement, the Canadian Olympic Committee said it would not send athletes to the Olympics unless the games are postponed for a year. Australia released a statement saying it was recommending its athletes to prepare for the Olympics in 2021.

World Athletics President Seb Coe sent a letter to Bach saying that holding the Olympics in July "is neither feasible nor desirable." He exposed a number of reasons, including competitive fairness, the likelihood that athletes will be overtrained if given a tight schedule, and the uncertainty caused by orders in many countries that ban people from gyms and other training venues.

National Olympic committees in Brazil and Slovenia also requested a postponement until 2021. The Norwegian Olympic body said it did not want athletes to go to Tokyo until the global health crisis is under control.

The United States' governing bodies for swimming and athletics, two of the three top-tier Summer Games sports, had asked their national Olympic officials to push for a postponement.

Japan's politicians quickly lined up on Monday when they woke up to Bach's move, which was announced at 3 a.m. in Tokyo when most of the city was asleep.

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, speaking at a parliamentary session, said that the Tokyo Olympics would need to be postponed if the games cannot be fully held due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"If it is difficult to hold (the Games) completely, a decision to postpone would be inevitable," he said.

Abe said he expected the IOC to announce a decision quickly, and that Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike echoed it.

The IOC owns the majority of the cards in any reprogramming, set out in a Host City Contract signed in 2013 between the IOC, the Japanese Olympic Committee and the city of Tokyo.

Japan is officially spending $ 12.6 billion to host the Olympics, but a national audit calculated the figure to more than double. The bill will surely increase with any delay, and the vast majority of spending comes from the public treasury.

The IOC has a reserve fund of approximately $ 2 billion to protect itself, and also has insurance against deferral or cancellation.

Yoshiro Mori, chairman of the organizing committee, said he spoke to Bach via conference call about the delay and joined CEO Toshiro Muto.

"Honestly speaking, four weeks is a pretty short time to consider all the necessary elements." Mori said at a press conference on Monday. "It takes a lot of time and we have to hurry to get through this."

Both were asked about the additional cost and who would pay. And both shied away from a direct response.

Mori said that cost calculations should be done and that availability of places needed to be examined, presumably for next summer in the northern hemisphere. A decision must also be made about who pays for the maintenance of the venues if the Olympics are postponed.

Similar questions will be asked about the massive Olympic Village, which will house 11,000 Olympians and 4,400 Paralympics before private developers sell the high-priced units around Tokyo Bay.

"I respect Mr. Bach," said Mori. "And we trust Mr. Bach. We have always been walking together. I consider Mr. Bach as my best friend.

Mori, 82, a former prime minister who has been in treatment for an undisclosed illness, was asked if he could take more work at the Olympics.

He called it a "rude,quot; question. "I have about two years to live," he replied, half smiling as he said it.

The Olympic torch arrived in northern Japan last Friday from Greece. The torch relay will begin Thursday from Fukushima prefecture, the area devastated by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and the meltdown of three nuclear reactors. Organizers said the relay is still activated, but said plans could change very quickly.

On Sunday, thousands of people gathered in the northern city of Sendai to see the flame, forcing organizers to restrict the entrance to see.

Jeff Kingston, who studies Japanese politics at Temple University in Tokyo, said the postponed Olympics will be a minor concern for most people.

"The public expects and supports the postponement, so it won't be a big problem," Kingston said in an email to the Associated Press. "People are much more concerned about the economic consequences and their jobs and if the number of cases increases."

A recent survey by the Japanese news agency Kyodo said 69/9% did not expect the Olympics to open as scheduled.

As of Sunday, Japan had 1,719 confirmed cases of the virus, including 712 from a cruise ship, with 43 deaths.

Former IOC chief marketing officer Michael Payne said the delay could be beneficial to the IOC and Japan.

"What better platform is there than the Olympics when the world has overcome the virus," Payne told AP in an interview on Sunday, just before the IOC announcement. "You have a dynamic that will be even more powerful for Japan and the rest of the world. But you are going to have a difficult way to get there."