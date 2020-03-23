It looks like the Tokyo Olympics will happen, but in 2021, not 2020 – Up News Info

TOKYO – The Tokyo Olympics are going to happen, but almost certainly in 2021 instead of four months as planned.

This became clear after the IOC announced on Sunday that it was considering a postponement. Major Olympic nations like Canada and Australia have added pressure by saying they will not go if the games are organized this year.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach sent a letter to athletes explaining the decision and why it could take so long, while acknowledging that the extended timeline may not be popular.

"I know that this unprecedented situation leaves many of your questions open," he wrote. "I also know that this rational approach may not be in line with the emotions that many of you have to go through."

The IOC move seemed inevitable for a week with mounting pressure from all quarters: athletes, sponsors, broadcasters, and more than 200 national Olympic committees and international sports federations.

Shortly after Bach's statement, the Canadian Olympic Committee said it will not send teams to the Olympics unless the games are postponed for a year. Australia released a statement saying it was recommending its athletes to prepare for the Olympics in 2021.

World Athletics President Seb Coe sent a letter to Bach saying that holding the Olympics in July "is neither feasible nor desirable." He exposed a number of reasons, including competitive fairness, the likelihood that athletes will be overtrained if given a tight schedule, and the uncertainty caused by orders in many countries that ban people from gyms and other training venues.

National Olympic committees in Brazil and Slovenia also requested a postponement until 2021. The Norwegian Olympic body said it did not want athletes to go to Tokyo until the global health crisis is under control.

The United States' governing bodies for swimming and athletics, two of the three top-tier Summer Games sports, had asked their national Olympic officials to push for a postponement.

Japan's politicians quickly lined up on Monday awakening to Bach's decision.

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, speaking at a parliamentary session, said that a postponement of the Tokyo Olympics would be inevitable if the games cannot be fully held due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"If it is difficult to hold (the Games) fully, a decision to postpone would be inevitable as we believe that the safety of athletes is paramount," he said.

Abe said he expected the IOC to make a decision sooner if it was postponed, because the process would take a lot of work and should start as soon as possible.

Tokyo Governor Yurko Koike echoed Abe.

"The IOC will fully examine what to do over the next four weeks, and in that process that word (deferment) can be included," he said.

The IOC owns the majority of the cards in any reprogramming, set out in a Host City Contract signed in 2013 between the IOC, the Japanese Olympic Committee and the city of Tokyo.

Japan is officially spending $ 12.6 billion to host the Olympics, but a national audit calculated the figure to more than double. The bill will surely increase with any delay, and the vast majority of spending comes from the public treasury.

The IOC has a reserve fund of approximately $ 2 billion to protect itself, and also has insurance against deferral or cancellation.

"The public expects and supports the postponement, so it won't be a big problem," said Jeff Kingston, who studies Japanese politics at Temple University in Tokyo, in an email to the Associated Press. "People are much more concerned about the economic consequences and their jobs and if the number of cases increases."

Former IOC chief marketing officer Michael Payne said the delay could be beneficial to the IOC and Japan.

"What better platform is there than the Olympics when the world has overcome the virus," Payne told AP in an interview on Sunday, just before the IOC announcement. "You have a dynamic that will be even more powerful for Japan and the rest of the world. But you are going to have a difficult way to get there."

The Olympic torch arrived in northern Japan on Friday. The torch relay is scheduled to start Thursday from that area, but is in doubt. On Sunday, thousands sang in a northern city to see the flame. Organizers have asked viewers to show restraint, threatening to delay the relay or change plans.

As of Sunday, Japan had 1,719 confirmed cases of the virus, including 712 from a cruise ship, with 43 deaths.

While Japan has so far managed to slow down the outbreak's acceleration, experts say they have found an increasing number of groups in urban areas with untraceable infections.

