Even though the Russians have an almost genetic resistance from generations to wars, famines, political instability and purges, the coronavirus pandemic looks totally different, says Natalya Amelina, a Russian hairdresser in Moscow.

The jovial mother of two children understands that at 45, she is not among the people at greatest risk of infection.

But still, it is torn between "panic and carelessness," after witnessing what she describes as a slow response by authorities to danger.

"In Moscow, the authorities are pretending to be preparing, but so far nothing has changed except the shelves in stores. People are sweeping everything off the shelves," he told Al Jazeera.

Only one Russian, a 79-year-old woman in Moscow, died of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus, and 438 people have been diagnosed with the infection as of Monday, including 71 in the past 24 hours, authorities say.

The numbers in Russia are much lower than the hundreds of deaths reported daily in Italy, where at least 5,476 have died, and in France, where there are some 16,000 confirmed cases.

Just over 150,000 people have been tested for COVID-19, so far in Russia, a 143 million nation that spans nine time zones and borders 14 nations, including Norway and China, where the virus originated.

That gives Russia one of the lowest proportions in the world.

There is only one laboratory in Russia capable of conducting coronavirus tests. It uses equipment produced in the western Siberian city of Novosibirsk.

The first confirmed coronavirus patient in Russia said they tested three times, and the second test was negative.

"The virus was confirmed in my third test, it was not seen in my blood, but in my saliva," wrote David Berov on Instagram on March 5. "As they told me, they could barely see it, so they were in doubt for so long."

The low number of detected infections has led some critics to claim that the Kremlin is hiding the actual number.

"There is an outbreak of coronavirus worldwide. In Russia, there is an outbreak of pneumonia that is treated outside of hospitals. And, as usual, there is an outbreak of official lies and intimidation of healthcare workers," Anastasiya Vasilyeva, from the doctors. Alliance, a Moscow-based union, said in a video posted online on Thursday.

The number of cases of pneumonia that can potentially be caused by the coronavirus increased by 37 percent in Moscow year-over-year in January, according to Rosstat, Russia's state statistics agency.

Their data shows that Moscow registered 6,921 cases of pneumonia in January, compared to 5,058 the previous year. Nationally, pneumonia cases also grew by more than three percent year-on-year.

As of Thursday, Russians arriving from abroad, including nations affected by the pandemic, were not isolated.

The fiction writer Svetlana Volkova, a Resident of Saint Petersburg, the second largest city in Russia, said his friends returned from Austria, which borders Italy and where authorities have reported more than 3,000 cases and six deaths.

The travelers took their temperature at the airport and were instructed to isolate themselves.

"They nodded and took the subway home," Volkova told Al Jazeera. "No one stopped them."

She believes that Russians can contribute to the epidemic.

"Having been ordered not to leave their homes, (the Europeans) don't. Try to keep the Russians under control in this way," he said.

Another observer said that the Russians belatedly realized the dangers of the pandemic.

"On the surface, yes, on social media, Russians neglect the virus and do not understand its danger," Russian-born and Russian-born historian Nikolay Mitrokhin told Al Jazeera.

"But now, we understand that Italians and Germans had the same attitude,quot; before the authorities imposed restrictions, he said.

Russia is closing its borders on Wednesday. It has already banned outdoor festivities and public gatherings, closed schools and gyms, closed access to attractions such as the Red Square mausoleum of Soviet founder Vladimir Lenin.

The Kremlin did not cancel the April 22 national referendum on constitutional amendments that include "annulment,quot; of President Vladimir Putin's presidential terms that will allow him to remain in power until 2036.

But Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov He said of the vote: "ThThe health of the country's citizens is most important … If the growth of the epidemiological situation causes reprogramming, then it will be done. "

Putin said in televised comments on March 18: "Thank God we have things under control in general. I hope it will continue like this in the future."

The pandemic is already testing the health system with insufficient funds from Russia.

After the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and expensive and widely publicized infrastructure projects, such as a bridge connecting the Black Sea Peninsula to mainland Russia, the health system suffered significant budget and staff cuts.

The effect was immediate.

"There were four ambulances in our district, and now we only have one," Tatyana Korotkykh, a 57-year-old woman who lives in a village on the outskirts of the Ural city of Chelyabinsk, told Al Jazeera.

"My brother died of a heart attack last year because this ambulance was reviving (someone else) and contacted him four hours after he called."

Another factor that can contribute to the spread of the virus is technological.

Only 42 percent of Russian companies can allow their employees to work from home, according to a survey by Bitrix24, a business consultancy.

The survival of the richest?

Meanwhile, many Russians are concerned with purely economic problems.

Russia's recent oil price war with Saudi Arabia pushed oil prices down along with the ruble, and the temporary shutdown of companies sparks fears of financial losses.

"Everything is falling apart. We may sink more than in 2008," when a global economic crisis hit Russian businesses hard, Al Jazeera Stanislav, a wholesale distributor of alcohol, told Al Jazeera.

And just like in the West, where, unlike most people, the wealthy can afford coronavirus testing and have been buying private airline tickets while heading to remote areas, the wealthy Russians focus on their health and self-isolation.

They are rushing to establish private clinics in their suburban mansions and ventilators that help coronavirus victims breathe, depriving average Russians of access to life-saving equipment, the Moscow Times reported Saturday.

"Our oligarchs never invested in local hospitals because they never thought they would have to be treated there," said cardiologist Yaroslav Ashikhmin. "Now, they could experience the hell that they helped create."