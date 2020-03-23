International Olympic Committee member says 2020 Olympics in Tokyo will be postponed due to coronavirus (update)

Many countries have urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo as the coronavirus continues to spread, and it appears that they have officially fulfilled their wish.

According to USA Today, Veteran member of the International Olympic Committee Dick Pound, announced the news on Monday afternoon.

He said: “On the basis of the information the IOC has, the postponement has been decided. The parameters in the future have not been determined, but the Games will not start on July 24, I know that. "

Pound added that he believes the IOC will announce its next steps soon. "It will come in stages. We will postpone this and start dealing with all the ramifications of moving this, which are huge, ”he said.

Like us previously reported, on Sunday night, Canada announced that they would not send their athletes to games if they were not postponed for a year. The IOC would announce its decision on the games within the next four weeks.

ICO spokesman Mark Adams added: "Well, as we announced yesterday, we are analyzing scenarios."

By Monday, the German Olympic Committee had become another country that had pushed to postpone the games. As mentioned earlier, Slovenia, Norway and Brazil urge the IOC to postpone games for the safety of their athletes.

