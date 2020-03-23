Inside the game of thrones Cameo at Westworld

Yes that was game of Thrones co-creators D.B. Weiss Y David Benioff in Westworld"Along with one of Daenerys Targaryen's dragons."

The second episode of the long-awaited. Westworld The third season featured the winking cameo.

"People have often joked about Westworld, game of Thrones crossovers, "co-creator Lisa Joy said in a behind the scenes video. George R.R. Martin he likes to joke about it. And so we thought we could afford that for a moment. And who better to bring to the park than Dan and Dave? And they let us borrow their dragon, so they were great sports for the scene. "