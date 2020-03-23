Inside the game of thrones Cameo at Westworld

Yes that was game of Thrones co-creators D.B. Weiss Y David Benioff in Westworld"Along with one of Daenerys Targaryen's dragons."
The second episode of the long-awaited. Westworld The third season featured the winking cameo.
"People have often joked about Westworld, game of Thrones crossovers, "co-creator Lisa Joy said in a behind the scenes video. George R.R. Martin he likes to joke about it. And so we thought we could afford that for a moment. And who better to bring to the park than Dan and Dave? And they let us borrow their dragon, so they were great sports for the scene. "
The scene in question featured Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) walk down the corridors only to discover the Delos technicians awaiting layoffs. Those technicians included Benioff and Weiss. The two technicians discover they have a buyer for … that very familiar looking dragon. How will they take you to Costa Rica? In pieces.
Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan He told The Hollywood Reporter that a friendship between the executive producers made the cameo come true.
"We are friends with both Dan and David, who are charming human beings. They have been incredibly supportive and friendly with us while we were preparing our show. George RR Martin too. George has frequently released a crossover episode." When it came time for the characters of Luke and Jeffrey to roam the bowels of the Table, we couldn't resist, "Nolan said.
Westworld airs on Sundays on HBO.
