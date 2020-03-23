Inside Princess Eugenie's private married world

Having the second royal wedding of the year was not necessarily a bad thing.

Five months later Prince harry Y Meghan Markle made covers all over the world, Princess eugenia Y James Brooksbank their I-dos said in the same place: St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, but without the pressure of having all the world looking.

However, many people did look.

Nearly 4 million tuned in to watch the nuptials of Eugenie and Jack on October 12, 2018 on ITV, the UK's largest station audience at that morning time since Prince william Y Kate Middletonthe 2011 wedding. Meghan and Harry's wedding had more competitors, including BBC One, to divide the audience, but as with the first royal wedding of 2018, fans of the royal family lined up on the streets of Windsor. to catch a glimpse of the festivities. Eugenie and Jack.