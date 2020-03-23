Inside Princess Eugenie's private married world

Alex Bramall
Having the second royal wedding of the year was not necessarily a bad thing.
Five months later Prince harry Y Meghan Markle made covers all over the world, Princess eugenia Y James Brooksbank their I-dos said in the same place: St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, but without the pressure of having all the world looking.
However, many people did look.
Nearly 4 million tuned in to watch the nuptials of Eugenie and Jack on October 12, 2018 on ITV, the UK's largest station audience at that morning time since Prince william Y Kate Middletonthe 2011 wedding. Meghan and Harry's wedding had more competitors, including BBC One, to divide the audience, but as with the first royal wedding of 2018, fans of the royal family lined up on the streets of Windsor. to catch a glimpse of the festivities. Eugenie and Jack.
Some even laid out picnic blankets and celebrated with champagne despite the windy October day, and all cheered for the Duke and Duchess of York's youngest daughter as she headed to church, a blushing bride-to-be and just married.
"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for making our wedding so special and for thinking of us as we begin our married life," they read the handwritten thank you notes that Eugenie and Jack wrote to respond to the thousands of supporters who sent cards. and congratulatory messages. "We are completely overwhelmed with happiness."
Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, He also sent thanks (although typed), and in addition to accepting that it was a very beautiful wedding, he wrote: "We are very happy to welcome Jack to our family, he is the most wonderful person and enriches the life of Eugenie They are a such a devoted couple. "
And with most of the news absorbed in the UK by Brexit or Meghan's pregnancy, James and Eugenie enjoyed a remarkably calm honeymoon period. But, and you could probably check with Harry and Meghan about this, they haven't missed anything by do not being the subject of endless headlines. (Although that hasn't stopped the soap from Channel 4 The Windsor of making fun of the Duchess of York and her daughters without mercy.)
David Mirzoeff – WPA Pool / Getty Images
In fact, the couple did not leave for their first public engagement as a married couple until March 2019, when they appeared at the opening of a new building at the Royal National Orthopedic Hospital in London. That's where Eugenie underwent scoliosis surgery, the scars of which she proudly showed with the low neckline of her wedding dress, when she was 12 years old.
Prince Andrew teamed up with his daughter, who is now a patron of the hospital and son-in-law to meet patients, staff (including a nurse who helped care for Eugenie after surgery) and a robot named Pepper.
"It is an honor to be here today, I feel like my bones and my blood are part of this building," said Eugenie addressing an audience at the hospital, for Hi! "I learned today on this visit that we all share something with this building because we care, so it is very important to us that we are opening this new building and that Jack, like my newly married husband in his first event, was able to come and see where I operated. "
David Mirzoeff – WPA Pool / Getty Images
Eugenie also wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of the The Queen Mother, his great-grandmother, "What an honor to open the RNOH Stanmore building today. My great-grandmother visited the RNOH in 1931 and following in her footsteps is very special."
"I was very lucky that Jack came with me, so I could show him where I had a life-changing surgery," she added later on Instagram Story.
Unlike her closest cousins on the throne line, Eugenie, who is in tenth place, after her sister Princess beatriz—You have your own personal social media accounts. While healing with a perceptive eye, knowing that the Windsor House is watching, she is an expert in the art of #tbt and #fbf, never forgetting an important birthday (or Valentine's Day) and, since joining in March 2018 International Women's Day, regularly publishes of all public activities in her life.
When she has public events, that is.
For the past few months he has been publishing in moderation. In fact, after Prince Andrew's disastrous BBC Newsnight Interviewed in mid-November about his past association with the late Jeffrey Epstein that ultimately led him to give up his status as a royal worker and retire from public life, Eugenie did not post anything on Instagram until January 22, when it marked the anniversary of two years after her and Jack's engagement announcement.
Upon marrying the family, Jack received no royal title (or a crown insignia on the commemorative porcelain), and unless the ruling monarch insists on granting them, neither will his sons, but he knew very well that he was adopting a certain lifestyle, however, when he proposed to Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie of York in front of a volcano in Nicaragua on New Year's Day 2018.
Eugenie's parents warmly welcomed Jack to the family and mother of the bride-to-be, whose attendance at Harry and Meghan's wedding was a moment in itself after being barred from Kate and William's big day in 2011, launched into planning.
"We love Jack and I am very excited to have a son, a brother and a best friend. Eugenie is one of the best people I know and therefore it will be pure harmony," said Sarah, Duchess of York on social media. . time.
Eugenie, who is celebrating her 30th birthday today, met Jack through mutual friends while on vacation in Verbier in 2010, when he was 20 years old and he was 24 years old and ran an elegant Mayfair nightclub.
The princess was completing a combined degree in art history, English literature and politics at Newcastle University and in 2013 she moved to New York to work at the online auction house Paddle8, whose co-founder had gone to Eton with Prince Harry .
Royal family
"We spent a lot of time on Skype," Jack told the Daily mail A couple of months after Eugenia crossed the Atlantic. "It's great. We're still very close together."
The son of George and Nicola Brooksbank, born in London, went to Stowe, in Buckinghamshire, to preparatory school, but his parents gave him the go-ahead to leave university and work directly in the hotel industry. He started as a waiter in Chelsea before making contacts that led to a job at the Markham Inn hot spot, frequented by people like Prince Harry and his girlfriend. Cressida Bonas (whom Harry met through Eugenie and Beatrice) and his friend Guy pelly (Who is now one of Prince louis& # 39; godparents).
Jack was driving Mahiki in Mayfair when he met Eugenie, the circles they both ran into finally conspiring to introduce them.
"There was an immediate attraction and since that meeting, they have hardly separated," a friend recalled. Mail. Discussing why the relationship worked, the friend reflected: "She is very simple. She is a maker, a worker, like Jack. They are very suitable. Jack always worked hard. He decided not to go to college in order to get a degree. professional and Eugenie loved that. She didn't mind at all that he was a waiter. She might be a princess, but Eugenie is airless and thank you. "
Eugenie was known to be enjoying a good night and was one of Cousin Harry's regular date friends at some of London's trendiest bars and clubs, but Jack, while he certainly knew it, acknowledged that the party scene it wasn't always hers. .. well, scene.
"I leave work at 11 at night and head home," he said in 2013. "I'm not a heavy drinker. People think we party a lot, but actually we (in the club business) are very quiet. For me it is a case of going home and watching a DVD. "
Eugenie returned to London forever in 2015 and went to work at Hauser & Wirth & # 39; s Mayfair Contemporary Art Gallery on Savile Row. And with that, she and Jack were finally able to enjoy their common interests, including trying new restaurants and traveling.
"I collect restaurant cards," Eugenie shared with Harper's Bazaar in 2016. "I also collect plane tickets, by the way, since I was 16. One day, I will make them into wallpaper and stick them in my closet. Two of my favorite restaurants in London are Bocca di Lupo and the Palomar in Soho . For dinner, when I'm fine, I cook my own food. When I'm really bad, it's the Basilico pizza. My favorite drink is a vodka drink with a lot of lime. You can't beat that. "
Jack eventually moved into Eugenie's apartment at St. James's Palace, one of the places where Harry was happy to take Meghan in the early days of their relationship in 2016, when they intended to keep a low profile in London. The four also dined together at Soho House in Toronto that Halloween together.
When Jack prepared to propose, he found the perfect sapphire "but then he didn't want to do anything until Eugenie signed it," he said in his joint interview in The One Show after their engagement announcement on January 22, 2018.
Eugenie and Jack were married on a Friday, the ceremony followed by an afternoon reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle and then a gala party that night at the Royal Lodge, the York family estate.
The party continued into the weekend with a festive-style daytime party on Saturday with different stations offering food from around the world, including pizza, burgers, Nicaraguan rice, and Swiss crepes.
Before leaving for their honeymoon (in an undisclosed location) that Monday, the newlyweds spent Sunday night at the Royal Lodge, enjoying a pizza with Beatrice and the Duke and Duchess of York, who have lived together on the Berkshire estate for the past decade. despite being divorced since 1996. They also have a chalet in Verbier, Switzerland, one of the royal family's favorite skiing spots.
"We are the happiest divorced couple in the world," Sarah Ferguson told the Daily mail in November 2018. "We are divorced from each other, not from each other."
And the duchess had nothing but high hopes for the future of her daughter and son-in-law together.
"She and Jack are meant to be," said Sarah, "He adores her and now I have a son. Jack is like Zebedee, boing–boing! "(Zebedee is a Jack-in-the-box character from the children's show of the 60s and 70s The magic roundabout.)
"He will be the best consort there is, as Prince Albert was for Queen Victoria," added the proud mother and author of two books on Victoria. "I know it will be that kind of love couple."
After returning from their mysterious honeymoon, Eugenie and Jack settled in married life at Ivy Cottage, one of the most welcoming residents of Kensington Palace. William and Kate remain a leap away in the 20-room Apartment 1A, the former home of Princess daisy.
Harry, who was one of Eugenie's closest friends, and Meghan began their married life there, but moved to Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of Windsor Castle, months before deciding that they no longer wanted to live on time. Complete in the UK.
Eugenie was one of the first members of the royal family to meet Meghan Markle when she started dating Harry in 2016 and, having witnessed her increasingly frustrated search for her long-term love cousin throughout the years, she was one of the greatest champions of the American actress.
Tim Rooke / Shutterstock
"Everyone has become great friends," a source told the Sunday Express That November Women joined "a shared love of art, dogs, and macaroni dinners late at night. Eugenie loves Meghan to pieces and believes she is perfect for Harry. They are thick as thieves and can even Going on vacation together soon. Eugenie has a lot. " of friends who could let them stay and be discreet, away from prying eyes. "
Meghan brought rescue beagle Guy with her to the UK, while Eugenie is the mother of Jack's terrier dog. "Total accident!" she said Harper's Bazaar in 2016 about her dog and then boyfriend with the same name.
Meghan's pregnancy was announced three days after Eugenie and Jack's wedding, so keep your eyes on it. thatAfter the honeymoon, the newlyweds returned to their normal work routine, relaxing at home and attending the brilliant royal party or gala gala.
They were in Prince carlosQueen's 70th birthday party at Buckingham Palace along with Beatrice, Harry, Meghan, Kate, William and many more. A week later they partied with the UK's Street Child charity, which has founding patron Sarah Ferguson as world ambassador, at a 10th anniversary dinner at Kensington Palace. They spent time with their families over the holidays, including Christmas Day at Sandringham with the Queen and Prince philip, and marked the first anniversary of their engagement announcement.
"What a year it has been since then and how exciting for 2019," wrote Eugenie.
That March 1, James' morning outfit and Eugenie's Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos designed wedding dress were on display at Windsor Castle, as was the pink Zac Posen gown the bride wore for night reception.
Mark R. Milan / GC Pictures
Eugenie recorded comments for the audio tour and talked about the sparkly accessories she wore that day, including the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara who stole the scene that Granny the Queen loaned her. The emerald center itself is almost 94 carats.
"It was the most incredible thing about carrying a piece of history that my grandmother had lent me, a very proud moment," she said, "and the beautiful earrings were a gift from my husband."
As Eugenie's 29th birthday approached last year, the couple lived their best life: food, drink, friends and enjoying the local scene. They were spotted having an informal date at Annabel's member-only club in Mayfair, where they strolled hand in hand, all smiles.
It also seemed that other ski vacations were imminent, as the couple was seen leaving the Snow & Rock sporting goods store with a couple of bags.
Chris Jackson / Getty Images
While Eugenia was primarily concerned with her royal duties and other personal appearances alone (or with her mother, sister, or father), James was at Trooping of the Color in June, an event important enough for the queen that it also marked the first appearance. public of Meghan after giving birth, months before she returned to official commitments.
Also in June, the couple traveled to Saint-Vivien-de-Monségur, in southwestern France, for the wedding of Jack's younger brother (and the best man at their wedding), Thomas Brooksbankand his girlfriend Amy Rodgers.
And even though they were no longer neighbors, media detectives suspect that the video Harry made with Ed Sheeran for World Mental Health Day, which premiered in October, was filmed at Ivy Cottage, considering you could see a photograph of Eugenie and Jack sharing a kiss on their wedding day hanging on the wall behind Harry when he opened the door.
Weeks later, Eugenie's father was at the dog's house, and Harry and Meghan planned to take a long breather from royal duties, if not necessarily the split that finally took place and will be fully implemented starting March 31.
Eugenie and Jack will not spend their young lives knowing that one day they will have to assume the throne, like William and Kate. But as the queen's granddaughter, Eugenie is expected to behave accordingly, and Jack knows that any excessive behavior will not go unnoticed.
Most significantly, Jack and Eugenie have been free to keep their day jobs, as UK brand manager for Casamigos tequila and as director of Hauser & Wirth. The princess, in turn, has never been a high-ranking working royalty: she has sponsorships, including the Teenage Cancer Trust and Royal Coronet Theater, and sometimes attends events on behalf of the family, but receives no income from the queen.
In 2016 Andrew shut down the rumor that he was trying to make his daughters become full-time workers, and stated: "As a father, my wish for my daughters is that they are young modern workers, that they are members of the Royal Family. I am delighted to see them build their careers. When they support the Royal Family in their work, my Family greatly appreciates it and, most importantly, those organizations and those for whom their participation makes a difference to their lives. "
CHRIS JACKSON / AFP / Getty Images
It has been speculated that Eugenie and Beatrice will be asked to "step forward,quot; after Harry and Meghan leave The Firm, with one of the stipulations being that they no longer use their titles or any version of the word "real,quot;. in their future business and charitable activities as they advance financially independent of the crown.
But even if that was something the sisters wanted to do, and there is no indication that it is, the real experts have largely agreed that Andrew has drawn too much negative pressure for his daughters to be front and center more often, at least for now.
On a happier note, in September it was announced that Beatrice was engaged to the property developer. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, an occasion that begged some congratulations from Instagram.
"Beabea – wow!" his little sister wrote. "I am very happy for you, my dear and dear Edo. It has been a long time and you two should be." Eugenie also shared that she was the photographer who took the photo Bea used in her ad.
Although it has been said that Beatrice was not going to have a wedding as big as her sister anyway, out of personal preference, problems with her father caused a shake up in planning as well as a delay in setting a date. (Now, even if she and Edoardo get married on schedule on May 29, it may be even smaller due to the new coronavirus pandemic that has world leaders advising everyone to limit the size of all meetings to just one handful of people.)
Eugenie and Jack attended church with Beatrice and Edoardo and their father on Christmas Day with the Queen, according to tradition, and although the party was relegated to the privacy of the Royal Lodge and previously planned public appreciations were erased from the calendar, Eugenie He did not allow his father's 60th birthday on February 19 goes unnoticed on social networks.
For this year's International Women's Day, the princess shared photos of women she admires, including her mother, queen, and sister, in her Instagram story.
"What can I say? She is the best and has been there for me since I was born. Beatriz has been an inspiring older sister since 1990," Eugenie wrote in a photo of the two of them.
UK Press Pool / UK Press via Getty Images
Meanwhile, Eugenie and Jack's social life has continued fairly uninterrupted.
Last month, Eugenie attended her former schoolmate's wedding. Molly Whitehall, the sister of the actor-comedian Jack whitehallY Toby Wilkinson at St Peter's Church in Wiltshire. She left (there is so lots of weddings, it's pretty common in her family), but when she's close to home, she and Jack enjoy discreet nights with friends: these days, one of their favorite places is Fox & Pheasant in Chelsea, owned by their friends . James Blunt and his wife SofiaAnd catch up at home or on vacation.
"She has taught me a lot with her wonderful example," Eugenie wrote about her grandmother, the queen, on International Women's Day.
True to the example set by the monarch, despite the drama that always seems to stir somewhere within the family, Eugenie continues.
