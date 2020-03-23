Inmate of California state prison in Lancaster tested positive for coronavirus, CDCR considers early release – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML6566cdbbea0689795b4f4b17feeea66611% %MINIFYHTML6566cdbbea0689795b4f4b17feeea66612%

– The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation was considering early release after an inmate in Lancaster tested positive for the new coronavirus.

"The patient is in stable condition and is being treated at the site," CDCR said in a statement released Sunday.

The patient, an inmate at California State Prison in Lancaster, has been in isolation since March 19 when he reported that he was not feeling well. The agency said the patient was examined the next day and the results were received on Sunday.

Five state prison staff members also tested positive: two at the California Men's Institution in China and the California State Prison in Sacramento and one at the Folsom State Prison.

"We are working to provide updated test numbers on our website this week," the agency statement said.

CDCR said it was restricting movement in Lancaster prison while an investigation into how the inmate contracted the disease was being completed. The department said people deemed at risk for the disease would be quarantined.

The announcement came a day after a state task force held discussions on how to manage California's incarcerated population during the pandemic.

United States District Judge Kimberly Mueller on Friday ordered the effort of the task force during a telephone hearing, the Los Angeles Times reported. The hearing was for updates on the prison's mental health, but focused almost entirely on COVID-19.

After a decade of sustained efforts to reduce health-threatening overcrowding, the California prison system remains at 134% capacity, with more than 114,000 inmates in state jails built to house 85,000. Another 8,700 prisoners are in camps and private locked up.

And despite mounting pressure from civil liberties groups such as the ACLU and inmate advocates, prison systems across the United States have resisted calls to reduce their COVID-19 threats by releasing prisoners.

However, prison systems have adopted such programs, including in Los Angeles County.

In an effort to decrease the population of county facilities, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva raised the bond amount to hold inmates to $ 50,000 from $ 25,000.

The department has also reduced the prison population by 6% as of March 20, in part to prepare for the need to establish quarantine areas.

