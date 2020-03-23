Indian forces killed in Maoist ambush in Chhattisgarh state | News

%MINIFYHTMLe16d608d4a2ab489fc3c960bb4d5f98d11% %MINIFYHTMLe16d608d4a2ab489fc3c960bb4d5f98d12%

Maoist rebels killed 17 Indian security forces in an ambush in the central state of Chhattisgarh, a police spokesman said, in the deadliest attacks in recent years.

More than 300 armed rebels participated in the attack on a police command patrol in the jungles of Sukma district, police superintendent Shalab Sinha told the AFP news agency.

A large number of reinforcements were dispatched to the district on Sunday.

"We have recovered 17 bodies and another 15 police officers are being treated for injuries," he said.

"We believe that the ambush was carried out by between 300 and 350 attackers."

Other officials said four Maoists were killed in Saturday's battle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack. "My tributes to the security personnel martyred in the attack. Their courage will never be forgotten. Condolences to the bereaved families," he posted on Twitter.

The figure was the worst for Indian security forces fighting left-wing rebels since April 2017 when 25 police commandos were killed in an attack in the same district.

Sixteen commandos were also killed in a bomb attack in the western state of Maharashtra before last year's Indian elections that were attributed to the Maoists.

Far-left rebels, also known locally as Naxals, have been fighting in eastern, central, and southern forest areas since the 1960s, demanding more rights for the poor and for tribal groups.

Indigenous peoples inhabiting mineral-rich regions have been caught in the middle of a conflict that has pitted Maoists against government forces. Thousands of people, mostly tribal people have been killed.

The security forces have been accused of committing rights abuses and extrajudicial executions of innocent indigenous people. Human rights activists and journalists have been called "Urban Naxals,quot; and attacked for reporting abuse and illegal killings.