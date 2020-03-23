India unveils $ 6 billion roadmap to boost electronics manufacturing – Latest news

India's cabinet approved a Rs 480 billion ($ 6.37 billion) plan to boost electronics manufacturing and attract large investments to a country that, following the Prime Minister's Make-in-India campaign Narendra Modi, has become the second largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world.

New Delhi will provide companies with an incentive linked to the production of 4% to 6% in incremental sales, during the base year 2019-20, of locally manufactured goods for five years, the government said in a statement on Saturday.

The move is likely to boost exports from India, where global companies like Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Apple Inc – through contract manufacturers Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (Foxconn) and Wistron Corp – Xiaomi Corp and Oppo assemble phones smart.

%MINIFYHTMLacd34778793ecb43d65977a5fbc5430611% %MINIFYHTMLacd34778793ecb43d65977a5fbc5430612%

To promote high-value local manufacturing, India plans to provide a 25% financial incentive in capital expenditures for some electronic components, semiconductors and display manufacturing units, the government said.

Companies that invest in new plants or expand existing facilities will be eligible for this benefit, the government said.

As part of the plan, the government also aims to create manufacturing groups, with a minimum area of ​​200 acres, that have common facility centers, ready-to-use factory sheds, and plug-and-play facilities.

The new measures come at a time when the world is battling the coronavirus epidemic that first appeared in China, disrupting and stopping global supply chains, and one that is likely to push companies to diversify their market presence.

With more than a billion wireless connections and only about 480 million smartphones, India offers device manufacturers a huge room for growth, and its massive workforce offers companies a cost-effective alternative to neighboring China.

