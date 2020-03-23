India has created history. – Amitabh Bachchan at #JantaCurfew

Although the Coronavirus pandemic has stopped the entire world, several workers and services continue despite the scare. On March 22, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, had advised citizens to observe a curfew in Janta, where everyone should stay at home from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. He also hoped everyone would come out to their balconies and windows at 5pm to applaud essential service providers working and battling the Coronavirus amid the shutdown. Joining the initiative, B-town was full of applause yesterday when stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar and many more came out on their balconies to show their support.

Although it was an unexpected feat, Amitabh Bachchan applauded the citizens of India, who followed the orders of their Prime Minister by observing a complete curfew in the country. Yesterday, we witnessed the entire nation obeying the directives, which Big B applauded on his social media platform. Not only the general public, but many celebrities as well, political leaders also joined in the 5pm applause activity out of respect for our Coronavirus warriors.

Then he took his Twitter and appreciated people. He wrote: "India has created HISTORY …! #JanataCurfew was an incredible success … and at 5 o'clock in the afternoon … the whole country on its balconies, ceilings, doors and doors applauding the true heroes of the nation … I HAVE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS! AM I PROUD TO BE AN INDIANS JAI HIND ?? "

While people have been in a panic around the world, also in India, Coronavirus cases are on the rise. The government asked people to stay inside, and schools, universities, offices, shopping malls, theaters and gyms have been closed. Recordings of movies and television shows have also been stopped for a time. Celebrities have been sharing videos on how one should stay safe and clean in this situation.

In the midst of all this, we appreciate the encouragement Amitabh Bachchan received from his fellow citizens to accomplish the great feat of last night.