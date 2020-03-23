In pictures: homeless people amid the coronavirus pandemic

Homeless people are at particular risk of contracting the coronavirus with poorly equipped caring systems to handle a major outbreak.

Watchful hygiene can prevent transmission, health experts say, but it's likely to be a challenge for homeless people.

Fear has been expressed that the US homeless population. Almost 600,000 people in 2019 may be particularly vulnerable to the disease.

According to the models, more than 60,000 homeless people could become ill with the coronavirus in California in the next eight weeks, which would seriously harm the health system, according to Governor Gavin Newsom.

Hundreds of homeless people in London are being put up in hotels to isolate themselves and provide them with "vital protection,quot; against the coronavirus, announced the city's mayor Sadiq Khan.

Three hundred rooms have been made available in two hotels over the next 12 weeks, the mayor's office said in a statement.

Officials in the French city of Cannes said they would open the pavilion at its prestigious annual film festival, postponed due to the coronavirus, to Homeless people, as the pandemic spreads in France.

French Homeless The organizations accused the police of imposing fines on hard sleepers for failing to meet self-isolation requirements under strict social blockade to stop the spread of the coronavirus.