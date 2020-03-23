Immersion in Italian cases is not fast enough for flooded hospitals

ROME – The patient had won national swimming championships in his youth, but now he had many things against him. While waiting for a kidney transplant, doctors in the city of Brescia, in northern Italy, discovered that he had heart disease and had contracted the coronavirus. But what finally killed him this month was the decision to give his ventilator to a younger coronavirus patient who had a better chance of survival.
"He died the next day," said Dr. Marco Metra, chief of cardiology at the University and City of Brescia hospitals. “If a patient is unlikely to benefit from the hospital, we don't have to accept it. You send them home. He added: "This is also what I am seeing every day."
This is the nightmare situation for doctors in the cities of northern Italy at the center of the global coronavirus pandemic. It is also one of the countries that lags only a few days behind Italy in the progression of the pandemic, including Spain, France, Britain and the United States.
Two weeks after the Italian government took strict steps to block the country, officials announced Monday that, for the second consecutive day, the number of new cases and deaths had decreased.
The number of patients in hospitals in Lombardy, the region that is by far the most affected in Italy, also fell to 9,266 from 9,439.
"We can say that today is the first positive day," said Giulio Gallera, Lombardy's top health official. "This is not the time to sing victory, but we finally see light at the end of the tunnel."
But the first signs of a flattening of the fatal spike in contagion have not come soon enough for hospitals in the worst affected regions to remain flooded and awaiting a return to relative normality.
The intensive and prolonged treatment required to heal hospitalized patients with the virus means that this will not happen soon. Many of those who died from the virus became infected weeks ago, before restrictive measures were taken.
The same is true for many of the patients who are still being treated, from those monitored with less severe symptoms to those whose heads are enclosed in oxygen-filled plastic bubbles. The worst cases are unconscious and with respirators.
Many of them take an average of weeks to heal. Thus, the new cases, even if they are fewer, are still added to a bottleneck system that is already at capacity.
Meanwhile, patients who can stay home are urged to do so, while others requiring intensive care are flown to other regions or countries. And doctors in the hardest hit parts of Italy, and other official voices elsewhere, say the path is narrowing to increasingly heartbreaking options.
In Spain, Fernando Simón, director of the national center of sanitary emergencies in Spain, said last Friday that some emergency rooms should apply restrictions to admit patients, because they were saturated. On Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio issued an equally serious warning to his city, predicting that if hospitals didn't get more fans this week, The number of deaths would skyrocket.
In Europe, the shortage of respirators has had tragic consequences. On Sunday, the Spanish sports director of a Honda motorcycle racing team, Oscar Haro, released a video saying that his father had died after not receiving a respirator. Mr. Haro's two parents tested positive for coronavirus last Monday, he said, but his father was taken to the hospital while his mother was quarantined at home.
"I cannot understand how a person like my father who had been working since he was 15, paying in the system, died because there are no respirators, because they could no longer treat him." Mr. Haro said. He blamed the Spanish authorities for not preparing properly, even after witnessing the spread of the coronavirus in China and Italy. "We are allowing a generation that built this country to die."
Northern Italy has been on the warpath for weeks.
"We are well beyond the tipping point," doctors at a Bergamo hospital wrote in an article published in a New England Journal of Medicine over the weekend, saying that 70 percent of the beds in their unit Intensive care units were reserved for coronavirus patients with "A reasonable chance of survival." The older patients, they said, "are not being resuscitated and die alone. "
The near collapse of many of the region's hospitals, and the shortage of mechanical ventilators, oxygen, and personal protective equipment, has prompted many doctors to urge patients to stay away. They argue that overburdened hospitals appear to be increasingly sources of contagion, and that infected but asymptomatic ambulance workers dispatched to retrieve patients at home are spreading the virus.
In recent days in the area around Bergamo, the families of the patients visited by ambulances said that health workers urged them to stay home despite their severe symptoms. Since everyone is supposed to be in a form of isolation anyway, heavily infected areas like Bergamo have now essentially gone beyond testing.
"At this time in Lombardy, contagion is so widespread that we should consider all potentially positive people," said Roberto Burioni, a leading virologist at San Raffaele University in Milan.
"Right now in Lombardy, swab testing is in the background," he added. "The only way to interrupt epidemics is to imagine that each person, regardless of the test, can be infectious."
Pier Luigi Lopalco, an epidemiologist at the University of Siena, estimated that the total number of those infected is "10 times greater,quot; than that reported to the country every evening at 6 p.m.
Luca Zaia, president of Veneto, another northern region affected by the outbreak, warned that any country facing the outbreak needed to prepare and said that Americans should "buy all possible mechanical respirators to save the lives of these patients."
He said experience had taught Italy that coronavirus patients "are huge oxygen consumers,quot; and that all of that compressed oxygen gas had frozen the tubes. "You may have a hospital full of resuscitation beds, but if the tubes are not adapted, everything freezes," he said.
At the Papa Giovani XXIII hospital in Bergamo, Dr. Ivano Riva said that, for now, he and his colleagues had not deprived anyone who might have benefited from care.
"The important thing is not to get to that point," he said, adding: "No one wants to decide who lives or dies like God."
He said 26 people from the medical staff at his 101 hospital were out of work with the virus.
In Brescia, hospitals have reported at least 350 new cases per day, Dr. Metra said Saturday. Between 10 and 15 percent of doctors and nurses are already sick with the virus, he said. And since patients with more serious viruses require at least two weeks of hospitalization, virtually the only patients who have left the hospital are those who have died.
At times, he said, his hospital has been forced to choose between multiple patients with a decent chance of survival to use its limited resources, primarily ventilators and nurses trained to operate 24 hours a day, to save just a few of them.
"We try to be very selective," he said, adding that those with a low probability of survival received morphine directly.
At 8 a.m. Friday, Dr. Metra said, hospital doctors had concluded that a coronavirus patient who had recovered from a heart attack 15 years ago met the criteria for a ventilator. But at 7 p.m., the chief anesthesiologist had been unable to locate one, so the patient received a less intense form of respiratory support.
"We don't have the capacity," he said. "When all the hospital fans are in use, you must make these decisions."
Routine procedures, such as taking a patient's blood pressure, which in the past took only a minute, now take half an hour due to precautions. And the consequences of not taking those precautions, especially among patients, were too obvious.
"We have lost some patients just because their bed was near a sick patient and we didn't know it was Covid positive," he said, referring to the coronavirus. “You have these patients who came to the hospital a week ago for treatment for something else and they were infected and now they are sick. That is how our unit became Covid positive. "
Giacomo Grasselli, who is the coordinator of intensive care units across Lombardy, said in a recent interview that an increase in cases would require doctors to prioritize "those with the best chance of survival." But there were also basic decisions a doctor should always make about who might benefit from care and when it's useless.
"My father is 84 years old and I love him very much," but it would be irresponsible, he said, to put him through the invasive procedures of an I.C.U.
Earlier this month, Dr. Marco Vergano, a 45-year-old anesthesiologist based in Turin and chairman of an ethics committee for his medical specialty, worked late for four nights to write emergency recommendations for Italian doctors who assign Sparse beds amid an increasing patient burden
The limited supply of fans and nurses forced a fatal calculation, Dr. Vergano said. "Many patients were admitted and you cannot discharge any patient," he said. As beds fill, "you can admit more patients only with the death of a patient," but "if a patient dies in a few days, that was probably a patient who didn't deserve to be admitted." You are wasting precious and scarce resources. ”
He said doctors in the country's hot infection zone were already focusing on the needs of the entire community, a recommendation made in the New England Journal of Medicine by doctors in Bergamo.
"If you admit an 82-year-old patient with hypertension, in a situation where you have two or three patients waiting outside your ICU that have a much better chance of survival than you can't admit because your ICU is full, then it becomes really inappropriate , or I would say, immoral, "he said.
The recommendations were immediately attacked by officials from the main Italian medical association, many of them outside the worst affected areas, who criticized the guidelines as discriminatory against older patients. But Dr. Vergano said he received the support of frontline doctors, as well as requests for translations from doctors in other countries.
"They expected the same fate," he said. "Probably with fewer resources."
Jason Horowitz reported from Rome and David D. Kirkpatrick from London. Raphael Minder contributed reports from Madrid, and Elisabetta Povoledo from Rome.