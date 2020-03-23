Immersion in Italian cases is not fast enough for flooded hospitals

ROME – The patient had won national swimming championships in his youth, but now he had many things against him. While waiting for a kidney transplant, doctors in the city of Brescia, in northern Italy, discovered that he had heart disease and had contracted the coronavirus. But what finally killed him this month was the decision to give his ventilator to a younger coronavirus patient who had a better chance of survival.

"He died the next day," said Dr. Marco Metra, chief of cardiology at the University and City of Brescia hospitals. “If a patient is unlikely to benefit from the hospital, we don't have to accept it. You send them home. He added: "This is also what I am seeing every day."

This is the nightmare situation for doctors in the cities of northern Italy at the center of the global coronavirus pandemic. It is also one of the countries that lags only a few days behind Italy in the progression of the pandemic, including Spain, France, Britain and the United States.

Two weeks after the Italian government took strict steps to block the country, officials announced Monday that, for the second consecutive day, the number of new cases and deaths had decreased.