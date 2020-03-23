Idris Elba's wife tests positive for coronavirus

Sabrine Dhowre, the wife of Idris Elba, has revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

"Actually, I found out this morning, Oprah, that I got a positive result. I'm not surprised. As soon as I heard Idris was potentially exposed, he was on his way anyway and wanted to be with him. I think it's instinctual as a wife, you just want to go and take care of yourself. We don't change the way we interact, "she told Oprah Winfrey, who was speaking to the couple about Elba's diagnosis.

She continued, "I could have made the decision to put myself in a separate room or maybe walk away. I'm sure people are making those decisions, they are difficult decisions to make. But I made the decision to want to be with him and I still touch him. "

Elba revealed that his wife was with him the day he probably contracted the virus, so they basically assumed that she probably would have it, too.