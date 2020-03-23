Idris Elba's wife tests positive for coronavirus

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4
Logo

Sabrine Dhowre, the wife of Idris Elba, has revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

"Actually, I found out this morning, Oprah, that I got a positive result. I'm not surprised. As soon as I heard Idris was potentially exposed, he was on his way anyway and wanted to be with him. I think it's instinctual as a wife, you just want to go and take care of yourself. We don't change the way we interact, "she told Oprah Winfrey, who was speaking to the couple about Elba's diagnosis.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here