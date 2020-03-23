IBM, White House Association, to Help Investigators – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – A new supercomputer could be the key in the fight against COVID-19.

Tech giant IBM says they are partnering with the White House to help researchers better understand the virus.

%MINIFYHTML23f2f19b6da55d96f9334c4f84b8ff3f11% %MINIFYHTML23f2f19b6da55d96f9334c4f84b8ff3f12%

A new supercomputer will allow researchers to perform calculations on treatments and cures, which would otherwise take years to complete.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.