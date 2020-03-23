IBM, White House Association, to Help Investigators – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – A new supercomputer could be the key in the fight against COVID-19.
Tech giant IBM says they are partnering with the White House to help researchers better understand the virus.
A new supercomputer will allow researchers to perform calculations on treatments and cures, which would otherwise take years to complete.
