"I really didn't want to be anywhere else,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

(KPIX) – The San Francisco 49ers had to make a difficult decision along their defensive line this offseason. Defensive end Arik Armstead was slated to become a free agent and to retain him would likely mean that one of his other big names along the defensive line would have to be moved.

The team did exactly that, signing Armstead with a $ 85 million extension for 5 years and selling defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for the 13th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. While Buckner was An extremely valuable piece of the defensive line, the team would have had a hard time keeping both and building the rest of the roster.

Armstead, 27, spoke on the team's website about the extension and said he is pleased to remain in the Bay Area.

"It's amazing. I really didn't want to be anywhere else," Armstead said. "I'm from Sacramento, the Niners recruited me five years ago, and going through the process, I never imagined anywhere else." It really wasn't necessarily about the money for me, I wanted to be in San Francisco and try to go back to a Super Bowl. "

Armstead had the most productive season of his career in 2019, finishing with 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles. But, part of that production, of course, came from the work that Buckner was doing inside the line (7.5 bags). Armstead and Buckner are good friends who have played together since their days in Oregon. He told the team's website that it was difficult to lose his friend, but is pleased that Buckner was able to come to a good agreement with the Colts.

"It was a crazy day. Super excited to have received that payday, I wish he was with us, ”said Armstead. "B and I have been playing together for so many years, so it was definitely a strange day, a mix of emotions. Super happy for him to have received that payday and I know he is going to do great things out there, but I definitely wish we were playing together and continuing our careers together. "

Armstead and the 49ers will seek to avoid the Super Bowl hangover and become the fourth team to lose a Super Bowl and follow up with a Super Bowl victory (1971 Cowboys, 1972 Dolphins, 2018 Patriots).