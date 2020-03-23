I can't stop watching this iOS 14 concept video – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLb297a504f2e406370e74adf600ccd88b11% %MINIFYHTMLb297a504f2e406370e74adf600ccd88b12%

The launch of Apple's iPhone 12 is the most anticipated product launch of 2020, and a recent report from a trusted source suggested it is still on the way by the end of this summer.

The upcoming iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models are Apple's most anticipated smartphones in years, due in large part to the upcoming redesign and a host of new features.

Several of the new features we can expect will involve new hardware, but some of the most exciting changes will be brought about by Apple's new iOS 14 software.

The biggest news in the tech world last week was a report from Bloomberg That brought some much-needed good news: The launch of Apple's iPhone 12 apparently won't be delayed. Multiple previous reports had suggested that the new global coronavirus pandemic would lead to delays with the launch of Apple's iPhone 9 and the launch of iPhone 12, but now it appears that iPhone 12 has returned to normal.

If everything goes as planned, we can expect the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models to be unveiled in early September, probably with a virtual press conference rather than a live event, and then it will launch later in the month. . There's still a very good chance that supply will be severely limited at launch due to the build-up of manufacturing that factories in China will continue to operate, but it's still great news for Apple and its fans that the iPhone 12 is likely to debut at weather. We are looking forward to a lot of anguish in the coming weeks and months, so we will all need good news where we can get to in September.

According to nearly a dozen notes from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is always the most prolific and trusted source of news on unpublished Apple products, Apple's iPhone 12 line will be a massive update. The phones will feature a new design with flat metal edges like the old iPhone 5, as well as 5G connectivity and improved OLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, Kuo says there will be not three but four new iPhone 12 models, including the entry-level iPhone 12 and a larger version of the phone, and then the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with high-end specs as a Triple-lens rear camera that adds a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor to the mix.

Those are all exciting news, but there's something else to be released alongside the new iPhone 12 series next September. Of course, we're talking about iOS 14, which will be released to developers in beta this coming June before a wider public release towards the end of the summer. Some iOS developers have already managed to get their hands on the iOS 14 code early, and have been taking it apart and discovering the upcoming new iPhone features. However, most of what's to come remains a mystery, as are the major UI changes that are rumored.

The hardware is obviously exciting, but iOS 14 will obviously play a big role in all the nifty new features coming to Apple's iPhone 12 series later this year. With that in mind, a graphic designer named Nicholas Ghigo decided to create an iOS 14 concept video that helps visualize some of the rumors we've heard about Apple's upcoming new mobile software. Ghigo is also taking some liberties and imagining some new iOS 14 features that are not based on leaks or rumors, but the end result has some amazing and much-needed changes that we can't stop looking at. Check out the full video, which is embedded below.