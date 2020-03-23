How do communities fight coronavirus when they don't have water? The | Chile

%MINIFYHTML07a1561397b5abbf84ec5cee7f8bed8611% %MINIFYHTML07a1561397b5abbf84ec5cee7f8bed8612%

The river in Petorca, Chile, is completely dry.

The small and poor settlements that line the Ligua de Petorca river once depended on the river as a water source. But for the past 15 years, residents here have turned to delivery trucks that bring water from elsewhere. Unlike the running water they once enjoyed, community water is now stagnant, limited, and often polluted.

The problems caused by the continuing drought have only been exacerbated by the growing threat of the new coronavirus, which has infected more than 328,000 and killed more than 14,000 people worldwide.

The Chilean Ministry of Health has instructed people to stay at home and wash their hands, but for those who live in the country's drought-stricken areas, even such a simple task seems almost impossible.

Claudia * lives near the dry basin in Petorca. She says that every day is a struggle to make sure she has water for her family.

"I'm exhausted," Claudia tells Al Jazeera on the phone.

They say you have to wash your hands. What I can do? It disinfects everything, absolutely everything, and I collect what little water I have so that the children can wash. Claudia, resident of Petorca

The water from her taps comes out in drops, slowly filling the sink, she says. It takes him an hour to do the dishes. Sometimes trucks don't arrive to fill the water tank in their town, leaving their community without water for days.

Mother of two girls, she is concerned about the threat of the coronavirus.

"They say you have to wash your hands. What can I do?" she says. "It disinfects everything, absolutely everything, and I collect what little water I have so that the children can wash themselves."

She sent her oldest daughter to live with her mother in a nearby city for the time being.

"For sanitary reasons," she says. "My mother has water."

Avocado production, Petorca's main industry, is the cause of the drought, say local activists. Most Chilean avocados are exported, which means that the increased international demand for avocados has led to the proliferation of plantations in the area.

Each tree needs 66.6 liters (approximately 17.5 gallons) of water per day, more than the 50-liter (13-gallon) water quota reserved for residents, who often do not receive their full allowance.

A man passes a sign saying 'No more water theft', along a road in the city of Petorca (File: Ivan Alvarado / Reuters)

Agricultural companies operating in the province have been accused by locals of illegally diverting water from Petorca's rivers, leading to drought in the region. Agricultural organizations claim that they are only using water of legal origin, but the local government of Petorca has begun to dismantle the illegal pipes and to fine the corresponding companies.

"It is not drought, it is theft," says Nicolas Quiroz, a member of the Movement for Water and Land Rights (MAT), a non-governmental organization.

Health emergency

Quiroz, who lives in Petorca, says the government has been "absent,quot; in the crisis and believes he has done too little, too late.

"We are in a health emergency and we cannot take care of ourselves as a result of being denied our right to water," he says.

Maria Paz Bertoglia, an epidemiologist at the University of Chile, says that the lack of running water in the dry areas of the country, which extend to the provinces north of Petorca, is cause for concern.

"It is a health and social concern, not only to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but for many diseases," he tells Al Jazeera.

Bertoglia says that access to clean water "should be a guaranteed right for everyone in our country."

A farmer inspects flowers in a greenhouse on a farm in the city of Petorca (File: Ivan Alvarado / Reuters)

During one of his first televised statements about the coronavirus pandemic, President Sebastián Piñera strongly advised Chileans to comply with preventive measures.

"To save lives, I ask all my compatriots to wash their hands frequently with water," he said.

Official instructions from the Ministry of Health include washing hands under running water for 30 seconds.

It is impossible in communities that have little water and depend on tanks and tank trucks to provide water. Carolina Vilches, Municipality of Petorca,

To date, the government has not publicly addressed the concerns of those affected by the water crisis. The Health Ministry did not respond to Al Jazeera's request for comment.

Petorca's local government confirmed that they are in talks with the Ministry of Health and are working to address the problem.

There are 632 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chile, 16 of which are in the Valparaíso region, where Petorca is located.

Carolina Vilches, who oversees water resources in the municipality of Petorca, acknowledges that many in the province cannot comply with hand washing measures.

"It is impossible in communities that have little water and depend on tanks and tankers to provide water," she says.

& # 39; No one should have to live like this & # 39;

It is also concerned about the effect that stricter quarantine measures may have for those who drive tankers carrying water to residents.

"We are at high risk. We cannot maintain the hygiene standards that this situation requires," he says, adding that he hopes the country's central government will soon provide support.

A civilian crosses a dry river in the city of Petorca in 2008 (File: Eliseo Fernández / Reuters)

Claudia says her kitchen is full of dirty dishes. It will clean them at night, the only time there is enough water to do it. In her living room, a large pile of clothes is waiting to be washed; he will take her to his mother's house later in the week.

She says that lack of water affects her physically and mentally.

"I have to go on. For my daughters and for me," she says. "But nobody should like this. It is not healthy."

* The name has been changed to protect the identity of the individual. Local activists and water rights advocates in the region have received threats from local politicians and companies for talking about their situation.