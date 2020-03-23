How can the obstacles to the generalized coronavirus test be overcome? The | Health

%MINIFYHTML3b4c24bd1c9e8e66d7788c580bc215c811% %MINIFYHTML3b4c24bd1c9e8e66d7788c580bc215c812%

Isolate, test, and track.

That is the urgent message from the World Health Organization to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML3b4c24bd1c9e8e66d7788c580bc215c813% %MINIFYHTML3b4c24bd1c9e8e66d7788c580bc215c814%

Many countries have imposed massive blockades and have ordered people to stay home.

%MINIFYHTML3b4c24bd1c9e8e66d7788c580bc215c815% %MINIFYHTML3b4c24bd1c9e8e66d7788c580bc215c816%

However, few, such as South Korea and Singapore, have implemented widespread testing.

Many European countries and the United States limit testing to only the most critical cases, as test kits are scarce.

So how can we overcome the challenges of widespread testing?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Arisina Ma – President of the Hong Kong Association of Public Doctors

Yik Ying Teo – dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, National University of Singapore

Ingrid Katz – Deputy Director of the Faculty, Harvard University Institute of Global Health

Source: Al Jazeera News