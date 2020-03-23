How Boston Athletes Stay Connected With Their Fans

As serious concern about the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and states like Massachusetts have begun to institute social distancing restrictions, many well-known celebrities are using their social media platforms to interact with fans at home in an encouraging way.

This includes athletes, who would typically compete and train during the month of March, but cannot, as sporting events have been suspended. While the sports community is currently on "Day 12 without sports," Boston athletes are taking advantage of Twitter, Tik Tok and Instagram to virtually connect with people and offer words of encouragement, glimpse their lives and homes, and entertainment to through virus challenges

This is how they stay connected:

Jaylen Brown is spreading positive messages, urging people to support each other

In an interview with Revolt TV, the Celtics forward said he keeps himself busy making daily to-do lists, creating a vision board, reading books, and even taking piano lessons. While you are supporting your family in these times, you also want to support others.

"My request that people who watch this unite, lean on their neighbors, reach out to help people in need instead of all being men by themselves because that will cause more chaos, more drama, more violence,quot; . he said. "The way the United States is configured, our health care, our economic system, there will be many people without a check, who lost income, lost income (and) had mouths to feed. What do you tell them? … For people who watch this, celebrities use your platforms to inspire people to join, spread your arms if you have the means to do so. "

The next two weeks could be very different, prepare and drive maturely. – Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) March 12, 2020

Ray Allen reached out to fans and offered his moral support

Former Celtics guard Ray Allen took time on his Instagram to speak directly to fans and give them words of encouragement,

"What about everyone?" Allen said through his Instagram story on Monday. "I've been watching TV all morning, every now and then I had to turn on the channel and I think the golf was on or something. It's almost like you want the TV to be on and you just want to be numb, listen to it in the background You really don't have to pay attention to it because it can be depressing. Many of us have been dealing with things for the past two weeks, and I wanted to say what's up with everyone. I hope everyone is doing well, I tell them I was thinking of you. It is not just a black and white problem, an American problem (or) a problem of tall people, it is everyone's problem. We are all affected. "

“I just wanted to control everyone, to say that I was thinking of everyone around the world. Whether he looks like me or not, I know everyone is suffering in one way or another. For the most part, we get to be here, for some of us, we can live another day. That is all we ask at the moment. I just wanted to tell you that I hope and pray for everyone, stay safe and stay healthy. "

Tacko Fall gave fans a glimpse into their daily lives

In part 1 of his Tik-Tok series, the Celtics center Tacko Falls reveals how life navigates at 7 feet 5 inches. He shows how he showers (Fall stands on his own shower head), how he easily places boxes on the top shelf ("It's useful!"), Has to duck under doors, and how he drives his truck.

"Me driving a car, it's like you driving a kart," he told the camera.

Tacko Fall shows us what life is like when you're 7 & # 39; 5 😦😂 (via @ tackofall99) pic.twitter.com/1pL6TijJG3 – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 23, 2020

Grant Williams let fans ask him personal questions on Twitter

Using the hashtag #GrillGrant, the Celtics rookie gave fans a chance to ask him questions, also known as Ask Me Anything (AMA). Williams revealed his desire to read comics, his favorite "old,quot; music, which teammate he would take with him to survive a zombie apocalypse, among other things.

Look at them:

IMO Wheat🥱 https://t.co/N7oSUcmr3w – Grant Williams (@ Grant2Will) March 21, 2020

Greninja / Cloud https://t.co/ojy0hkKAnm – Grant Williams (@ Grant2Will) March 21, 2020

I know myself, @ tackofall99, @semi And some others enjoy anime in general! But of course dbz is difficult https://t.co/DkA6zsVc8q – Grant Williams (@ Grant2Will) March 21, 2020

Beat Kentucky in the SEC breakout and tournament and then come to Twitter to see how much they say I failed. https://t.co/ggN7t4vscI – Grant Williams (@ Grant2Will) March 21, 2020

I take refuge in the fifth. This is divisive for a child from Charlotte NC😂😂 https://t.co/KAlxbu1ZeZ – Grant Williams (@ Grant2Will) March 21, 2020

The OG Charizard https://t.co/uH2jmRuT62 – Grant Williams (@ Grant2Will) March 21, 2020

9 https://t.co/pky2LA6bpE – Grant Williams (@ Grant2Will) March 21, 2020

Ask for @ Cboogie_3 about that he got off his leg before that, but according to university rules, he committed a foul, but it's a call foul and an offensive foul from another level🥺 https://t.co/qRHqzveejX – Grant Williams (@ Grant2Will) March 21, 2020

I hope that someday I can reach a point where I will be loved as much as Aron Baynes here. and strange celtics twitter I would love to see more of what they got https://t.co/AgTAEs16xH – Grant Williams (@ Grant2Will) March 21, 2020

Julian Edelman and Chase Winovich participated in a Nerf Weapons Challenge

In a paid ad with Nerf, Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman participated in the #NerfHouseChallenge, where he was recorded shooting shots of nerf from his home.

"Hello, this is Julian Edelman and I am here at my house, where you should be safe," she told the camera as her daughter poured what appears to be a hand sanitizer into her hands. "I have been on my couch, I have seen all this content on all possible platforms, without sports, video games.

“Then I started browsing social media and saw everyone, mother, father, brother, create a challenge. So natural that I thought I was going to create mine, and I did: It's called The Nerf House Challenge with a Delta Trooper Blaster. "

He then nominated Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich, who posted his own video of the challenge and encouraged Patriots fans to try it out.

Stephon Gilmore and the McCourty twins shared what it's like to be with their children at home

About to throw a child out the window! (Jmac) https://t.co/ql8QsFsnF6 – Devin and Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) March 20, 2020

Chasing kids all day (Sebastian and Gisele) is harder than covering catchers on Sundays now that there is no school. Geesh ❤️. – The Gilly Lock (@ BumpNrunGilm0re) March 17, 2020

What it feels like to be at home with the three children all day LOL (Jmac) pic.twitter.com/AC59fvMqvY – Devin and Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) March 22, 2020

Zdeno Chara de Bruins joined the modern challenges of social networks

On Monday, Chara participated in the challenges that are going viral on social media. In the #OldPictureChallenge, he shared a photo of himself in a New York Islanders jersey, and in challenge # 10Up10Down, he posted a video doing ten consecutive push-ups.

He then nominated other athletes like former Bruins defenders Andrew Ference to participate.

J.D. Martinez of the Red Sox She also participated in pushup challenge # 10Up10Down, choosing to do her set on a ship. He nominated other MLB players, including Mookie Betts.

David Ortiz gave his son, and those watching, some hitting techniques while on live Instagram.

In a live Instagram video that aired Monday, the former Red Sox slugger appeared with his son, D & # 39; Angelo, who goes to the IMG Academy, while the two practiced hitting techniques.

"Trying to teach this young man how to do it, he says he wants to be rude, we'll see," Ortiz said with a smile.

"Why did you move your hands, like, why did you start more to the side and then move up?" D & # 39; Angelo then asked in the video.

"That was part of my time," replied his father. "This is what I wanted to align: head, hip and my rear leg."

Ortiz also gave a message to those who were watching the video: Stay home.

"Do things, you know what I'm saying. I was, now I want it to be. All of you who are watching this, remember: stay home with your family, let's kill this virus man. Let's keep him tight. Be sure to wash hands, be sure to do whatever it takes. Remember: my life depends on yours, yours depends on me. Let's keep it tight, folks, no joke. "