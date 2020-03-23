How Accurate Are "Alarming,quot; Coronavirus Curve Charts? – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML01217667128e306a0d86132e6d85009011% %MINIFYHTML01217667128e306a0d86132e6d85009012%

– When Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued a stay-at-home order on Sunday, he pointed to a curve chart.

According to the projected numbers referenced by Jenkins, with three months of "social distancing,quot; measures alone, Texas hospitals will be overloaded by April 28 and 430,000 projected Texans would die from the virus.

Jenkins said this is why a stricter "shelter-in-place,quot; order is needed.

The projected number of hospitalizations and deaths has been met with skepticism by critics of Jenkins' orders, some questioning its accuracy and source.

The table used by Dallas County is from the website covidactnow.org.

The website was started by a team of data scientists, engineers, and epidemiologists.

It has been endorsed by several doctors and prominent public health officials.

The site makes all of its raw data and calculations available to the public for viewing.

According to the site, the model is "intended to help make quick decisions, not to predict the future."

Harry Glorikian, a health data expert and author of Moneyball Medicine, said that, like any coronavirus screening, its accuracy is currently limited by a lack of available data.

Given that so few people have been tested for viruses, there is little data on how many people in the US. USA They really do.

Without that key information, Glorikian said it is difficult to project cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

"We are missing so much information right now that we are completely, from a medical profession, in the dark about how to handle this," said Glorikian.

Lack of test data has led to a wide range of projections, but Glorikian said that while the numbers vary, almost all of them point to a similar future.

"Every projection I have seen so far, high, low, medium, is going to extend the number of beds we have in the United States," he said. "Either way, we are not in good shape."