Hollywood Studio Teacher connects celebrities with hospitalized children – Deadline

Editor's Note: With full recognition of the general implications of a pandemic that has already claimed thousands of lives, destroyed global economies and closed international borders, Deadline & # 39; s Dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis The series is a forum for those in the entertainment space who are dealing with the myriad consequences of seeing a great industry screech stop. Hope is an exchange of ideas and experiences, and suggestions on how companies and individuals can overcome a crisis that does not seem to diminish in the short term.. If you have a story, email [email protected] News Info.com.

Even in the best case scenario, child actors are the most vulnerable members of the entertainment community. That's why the state of California requires certified study teachers to be on set when children are working, not only to teach them their lessons, but also to protect their safety and well-being.

In these times, with film and television production closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, child actors and their studio teachers have been left without work along with everyone else. Linda Stone, a longtime study teacher and former business representative at IATSE Studio Teachers Local 884, saw her show suspended this week, but now she has more time to dedicate to Famous Fone Friends. This IATSE Local 884 charity, founded in 1986, connects celebrities with hospitalized children across the country. This is their closing story.

On Friday afternoon of March 13, at approximately the usual time of arrival, I received a preliminary call sheet for Monday's filming schedule for the third and final day of filming from Amazon. They: covenant. On Friday night, the CS Final arrived, confirming the above information. The two mothers of my students and I discussed the likelihood of completing the last three days remaining to film and their concern about being able to fly home on Wednesday after closing. All the other productions we knew were in the process of closing and we were anticipating that would happen with us. Sure enough, on Saturday afternoon, we all received an email postponing the completion of the last episode "until further notice."

We were not the only ones concerned with productions. On Saturday, I received a call from another teacher whose program hadn't closed, and her student's mother didn't want to take her daughter to the set on Monday. He wondered, was this his decision? Fortunately, it did not come to that, as a few hours later, the producers of his production decided to close. Another parent of a boy texted me that his daughter's Albuquerque program was closing and that she was flying home that night. I was starting to feel like we were all in some kind of science fiction movie and that the world was stopping.

But this current shutdown and the complete demise of the job could possibly have a positive outcome for the many secondary actors who are home schooled. In the past 10 years, there has been a large increase in home schooled children, and the main reason is that the public schools they would normally attend refuse to sign work permit applications due to excessive student absences. .

Schools do not charge the State Aid Allowance (ADA) for students unless they appear in person. It is called "seat money" that schools do not receive, even if students are sick at home and return with notes from doctors. Schools lose a lot of money if students work frequently and don't like it. So when it comes time to sign the student's work permit application, they mark "Unsatisfactory Attendance," preventing the child from working. In my opinion, this is the main reason why many actors with a childhood background are homeschooled by parents, often with minimal professional support.

But now, with all schools closed in Los Angeles and all parents homeschooling their children, many free or low-cost online programs have already appeared providing these parents with curriculum, lessons, books, and instructions on how to obtain the best results of homeschooling. This is available to parents who are completely new to this situation and parents who have been doing this for years, generally with little academic guidance.

When things return to normal these home schooled parents will now have additional resources that they would not have had if school closings had not occurred.

Study teachers work with California minors on film and television productions across the country. Another role that study teachers with minors play, also across the country, is to organize phone calls and video messages through Famous Fone Friends, an IATSE Local 884 501 (c) (3) organization. These calls are for seriously ill children of the actors we work with in these productions. This shutdown is affecting both groups: Actors must stay home with their families (and their pets), but hospitalized children are now alone. They can no longer have guests visit them during their sometimes very long and terrifying stays in hospitals. Actors participating in Famous Fone Friends fill this gap with virtual tours through phone calls and personal videos.

Famous Fone Friends started in 1986 when the movie Bugaloo Shrimp (Michael Chambers) Break in & # 39; called a burn victim undergoing painful hydrotherapy at Children & # 39; s Hospital L.A. This led to Fred Savage (Kevin Arnold of The wonderful years) and Henry Winkler (Fonzie de Happy Days) calling children in two hospitals. Five years and more than 450 hospitals later, child life specialists and doctors referred children to be called their favorite actors. Paul Reubens (Pee-wee Herman), Robin Williams, Jay Leno, Rob Paulson (one of the teenage mutant ninja turtles), Jim Cummings (the voice of Winnie the Pooh), Nancy Cartwright (The Simpsons), Miley Cyrus and Cameron Boyce, along with many other celebrities, regularly called children; As of last year, more than 20,000 of these connections had been made in the past 34 years.

This week Jason Bassett calls and videos (High school musical), Leo Howard (Kicking it), Peyton List (Jessie) and Shelby Simmons (Bunk) and Fone Friend's most popular current caller, Tom Kenny (voiced by SpongeBob SquarePants), have been arranged for children confined to their hospital rooms, with no visits allowed from friends and family.

But a strange problem we have now is that there are many more actors happy to call seriously ill children than the number of children referred. Unfortunately, it is not because there is a shortage of sick children. The problem is that since email communication has replaced phone calls as a means of referral to hospitals, Famous Fone Friends has been reduced to less than 10 hospitals. These calls are free for all referred children, but since the annual budget for FFF is less than $ 3,000, there is no advertising or career advancement to get pediatric staff attention at hundreds of children's hospitals.

Famous Fone Friends was created to operate with zero administrative costs. There is no fundraising component and that is intentional. All efforts are to connect children with celebrities. Support comes from study teachers and other community members. The only costs are for literature and postage. Each called child receives a script from a popular television show and the youngest, non-readers, receive gifts that represent the characters they called (such as a SpongeBob or Winnie the Pooh gift). So today, after hearing from a child life specialist how special it was for his patient to receive a "visitor" from FFF and realizing that now, more than any other time, the impact of FFF is so significant, I sent my first tweet to Jimmy Fallon for some free publicity (he's promoting a different charity every night on his show during this coronavirus period).

Other study teachers are also using their contacts to help draw the attention of pediatric staff at hospitals across the country. Making arrangements for the "visitors" of Fone Friends is easy, free and fun for both artists and children, but most of all, for parents who are so grateful to anyone who puts smiles on their children's faces that suffer. If only they knew …

More information: email [email protected]