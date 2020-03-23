His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

How the virus spread

Many of the earliest known cases of coronaviruses clustered around a market in Wuhan, China, but when officials closed the city of 11 million and acknowledged that the disease could spread among humans, it was too late: outbreaks had already spread. Around the country. world.

Our data journalists analyzed the movements of hundreds of millions of people to show why the most extensive travel restrictions in human history have not been enough to stop the outbreak.

Background: We also remember a century of epidemics, including the Spanish flu and Ebola of 1918, to give context to the current one.