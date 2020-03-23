His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

How the virus spread
Many of the earliest known cases of coronaviruses clustered around a market in Wuhan, China, but when officials closed the city of 11 million and acknowledged that the disease could spread among humans, it was too late: outbreaks had already spread. Around the country. world.
Our data journalists analyzed the movements of hundreds of millions of people to show why the most extensive travel restrictions in human history have not been enough to stop the outbreak.
Background: We also remember a century of epidemics, including the Spanish flu and Ebola of 1918, to give context to the current one.
What to do when you are isolated
Being healthy and stuck at home is the best scenario right now, but that doesn't mean that cabin fever isn't real.
Scott Kelly, a retired NASA astronaut, offered tips on isolating your year on the International Space Station: stick to a schedule, keep up with the work, make sure to leave time for fun activities (watched "Game of Thrones,quot; twice), and go out if you can (but go out at minus six feet between you and the others).
Here are some other tips:
If you have 8 minutes, it's worth it
Religion and pandemic
Religion is a comfort to billions of people fighting the outbreak. "In times of difficulty, fear or panic," said an Egyptian pilgrim, "or do you think," How can God do this to us? "Or you run to Him for protection and guidance, so that it all makes sense."
But community meetings, the cornerstone of so much religious practice, They are now a clear threat to public health. Above, a Buddhist temple in Myanmar.
This is what is happening the most.
Political clash in Israel: Citing a threat to democracy, opponents of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked the Supreme Court to block what they described as a seizure of power under the guise of fighting the coronavirus.
Afghan peace agreement: Amid fears that a deal could crumble, Afghan government officials spoke to Taliban delegates via Skype to discuss the details of a prisoner release that is part of the deal.
Snapshot: Above, the Place de la Concorde in Paris last week during what would normally be a rush hour in the morning. The times He asked dozens of photographers to capture images of public squares, beaches, fairgrounds, restaurants, cinemas, tourist sites, and train stations.
Metropolitan newspaper: In this week's column, discussing a "horrible,quot; rock band, dreaming of a secret life and more stories from New York City readers.
What we are seeing: This video on Twitter. "It is a group of Italian mayors and local leaders attacking people who do not obey the decrees that require people to stay home," writes Jason Horowitz, our head of the Rome office, who has covered the coronavirus pandemic even to through their own quarantine. "I loved that,quot;.
Working from home
The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the systems that keep our lives running. Add to that the pressures of working (and keeping a job) in an increasingly precarious economy.
Those tensions, felt around the world, were echoed in the text exchanges between the editor of our gender initiative, Francesca Donner, and Corinne Purtill, a journalist in Los Angeles. They have five children among them.
Francesca "First things first: How do you maintain a sense of control when you are an FMH? Is there a daily routine? Do you dress every day?
Corinne All good questions. If you take away a key point from this conversation, it should be this: put your pants on. Real pants. Everyday."
That was not Corinne's only resounding advice. "Days at home with young children should be approached as airplane flights with young children," he wrote. "Whatever it takes to get over it, do it, as long as they're safe and don't hurt anyone. We'll have to stretch some of our rules here."
