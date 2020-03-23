His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

Europe stirs as cases rise

Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany has isolated herself because her doctor tested positive for the new coronavirus, and her cabinet plans to make 150 billion euros in emergency funds available today to deal with the pandemic. Here are the latest updates on the virus and maps of where it has spread.

Germany's aid package represents the first time the country has borrowed since adopting a balanced budget law after the 2008 financial crisis. It is another sign of increasing urgency across the continent, particularly in Spain, which has almost a third of the more than 100,000 confirmed cases in Europe.

Initial mistakes by officials in Italy have underlined the importance of early and strict isolation measures. However, the new stringent measures being hastily imposed from Berlin to Barcelona may still not be enough to prevent the virus from overwhelming more health systems. On Saturday, Italy reported an additional 793 deaths, the highest number in a single day of any country so far.

Other news from Europe and beyond:

The Spanish Parliament is expected to approve the government's request to extend a state of national emergency until at least April 11. Lorenzo Sanz, the former president of the soccer powerhouse Real Madrid, died on Saturday after contracting the virus.

An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude on Sunday just north of Zagreb, Croatia, which injured at least 17 people, has complicated the country's efforts to respond to the outbreak.

Germany banned the gathering of groups of more than two people, except for families, while Britain closed its bars and schools.

Palestinian authorities reported the first two cases of coronavirus in the densely populated Gaza Strip, where aid workers say the spread of the virus could quickly lead to a public health disaster.

Canada said it would not send its athletes to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, after the International Olympic Committee announced that it would decide within four weeks whether to delay or reduce the Games.

Preliminary evidence suggests that a loss or decrease in the sense of smell, along with a loss of taste, are significant symptoms associated with Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Video: Three doctors and a nurse in a severely affected region of Italy describe what they faced as the epidemic escalated.