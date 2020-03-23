His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

Europe stirs as cases rise
Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany has isolated herself because her doctor tested positive for the new coronavirus, and her cabinet plans to make 150 billion euros in emergency funds available today to deal with the pandemic. Here are the latest updates on the virus and maps of where it has spread.
Germany's aid package represents the first time the country has borrowed since adopting a balanced budget law after the 2008 financial crisis. It is another sign of increasing urgency across the continent, particularly in Spain, which has almost a third of the more than 100,000 confirmed cases in Europe.
Initial mistakes by officials in Italy have underlined the importance of early and strict isolation measures. However, the new stringent measures being hastily imposed from Berlin to Barcelona may still not be enough to prevent the virus from overwhelming more health systems. On Saturday, Italy reported an additional 793 deaths, the highest number in a single day of any country so far.
Other news from Europe and beyond:
The Spanish Parliament is expected to approve the government's request to extend a state of national emergency until at least April 11. Lorenzo Sanz, the former president of the soccer powerhouse Real Madrid, died on Saturday after contracting the virus.
An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude on Sunday just north of Zagreb, Croatia, which injured at least 17 people, has complicated the country's efforts to respond to the outbreak.
Germany banned the gathering of groups of more than two people, except for families, while Britain closed its bars and schools.
Palestinian authorities reported the first two cases of coronavirus in the densely populated Gaza Strip, where aid workers say the spread of the virus could quickly lead to a public health disaster.
Canada said it would not send its athletes to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, after the International Olympic Committee announced that it would decide within four weeks whether to delay or reduce the Games.
Preliminary evidence suggests that a loss or decrease in the sense of smell, along with a loss of taste, are significant symptoms associated with Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Video: Three doctors and a nurse in a severely affected region of Italy describe what they faced as the epidemic escalated.
How the virus came out of China
When Chinese officials blocked Wuhan and acknowledged that the virus could spread among humans, it was too late: local outbreaks had already spread throughout the world.
Our data journalists He analyzed the movements of hundreds of millions of people to show why the most extensive travel restrictions in human history could not prevent a pandemic. The researchers believe that about 85 percent of infected travelers went undetected, even though they were still contagious.
Yesterday: The chief emergency expert at the World Health Organization said countries would defeat the virus only if their blockades and travel restrictions were accompanied by rigorous efforts to find and isolate not only infected people but also their contacts.
Looking back: One of our former correspondents examined notable epidemics of the past century, such as the Spanish flu and Ebola. "Globalization may have united humanity in unequal chains of trade and profit," he writes, "but it did not dissolve the primary fear of the uncontrolled pestilence that has been buried in human consciousness for millennia."
If you have 8 minutes, it's worth it
Religion and pandemic
Religion is the comfort of the first resource for billions of people battling the coronavirus. "In times of difficulty, fear or panic," said an Egyptian pilgrim, "or do you think," How can God do this to us? "Or you run to Him for protection and guidance, so that it all makes sense."
But community meetings, the cornerstone of so much religious practice, They are now a clear threat to public health. And religious fervor has led some people to cures that have no basis in science.
Above, a woman pours water on a statue of the Buddha in Myanmar, where a leading Buddhist monk has said that a dose of one lime and three palm seeds would confer immunity to the virus.
This is what is happening the most.
Prisoner exchange: Iran has released French academic Roland Marchal, a French official said. In exchange, France released an Iranian engineer who was detained on charges of violating US sanctions against Tehran, Iranian state media reported.
In soocer: Liverpool finally hoped to win the Premier League championship this season. This is how the dream fell apart.
Question: How do we talk about travel when you're stopping? Our travel desk is compiling your first "36 hours,quot; column generated by the reader.
What we are seeing: This video on Twitter. "It is a group of Italian mayors and local leaders attacking people who do not obey the decrees that require people to stay home," writes Jason Horowitz, our head of the Rome office, who has covered the coronavirus pandemic even to through their own quarantine. "I loved that,quot;.
Now a break from the news
And now for the backstory on …
Working from home
The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted all the systems that keep our lives running. Add to that the pressures of work (and keeping a job) in an increasingly precarious economy.
Those tensions, felt throughout the world, echoed in Text exchanges between the editor of our gender initiative, Francesca Donner, and Corinne Purtill, a journalist based in Los Angeles. The two women have five children between them.
Francesca "First things first: How do you maintain a sense of control when you are an FMH? Is there a daily routine? Do you dress every day?
Corinne All good questions. If you take away a key point from this conversation, it should be this: put your pants on. Real pants. Everyday."
That was not Corinne's only resounding advice. "Days at home with young children should be approached as airplane flights with young children," he wrote. "Whatever it takes to get over it, do it, as long as they're safe and don't hurt anyone. We'll have to stretch some of our rules here."
