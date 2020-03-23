Hill talks continue as Trump seems to falter in shutdown

%MINIFYHTML14065da5dd20580829f732a6eafb13b111% %MINIFYHTML14065da5dd20580829f732a6eafb13b112%

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senior Trump administration officials and congressional leaders fought Monday to finalize a nearly $ 2 trillion economic bailout package as the coronavirus crisis deepened, even as President Donald Trump seemed to suggest who had concerns about the extent of the current suggested 15-day closure.

%MINIFYHTML14065da5dd20580829f732a6eafb13b113% %MINIFYHTML14065da5dd20580829f732a6eafb13b114%

"I did not expect to start my week with such a serious message for the United States," Surgeon General Jerome Adams said on "Up News Info This Morning," as he warned that the numbers will worsen this week. "Things will get worse before they get better. We really need everyone to understand this … and lean on what they can do to flatten the curve. "

%MINIFYHTML14065da5dd20580829f732a6eafb13b115% %MINIFYHTML14065da5dd20580829f732a6eafb13b116%

Just a few hours before the surgeon-general's dire warning, Trump suggested in a tweet that the remedies may be more damaging than the outbreak in a tweet that contradicts the advice of medical experts across the country.

"WE CANNOT LET THE HEALING BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF," he wrote, adding, "AT THE END OF THE 15-DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHAT WAY WE WANT TO GO!"

Trump officials and congressional leaders, meanwhile, would resume the talks at 9 a.m. after working overnight on the massive $ 2 trillion economic bailout plan. Democrats had derailed the plan on Sunday night, arguing it was skewed toward corporations and did little to help healthcare workers and providers.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin left the Capitol just before midnight and issued an optimistic note: "We are very close," he said, adding that negotiators would work all night.

"Our nation cannot afford a chicken game," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, warned, and his voice rose to the floor of the Senate on Sunday night. Their goal is to vote on Monday. The Senate will reconvene at noon.

Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, also issued an optimistic note.

"This bill will affect this country and the lives of Americans, not only in the coming days, but also in the coming months and years, so we must make sure it is good," he said. ‘” There were some serious problems with the leader of the established McConnell bill. Huge amounts of unrestricted or unsupervised corporate rescue funds – you wouldn't even know who's getting the money. There is not enough money for hospitals, nurses, PPE, masks, all health care needs. There is no money for state and local government, many of which would go bankrupt. Many other things."

But Schumer said they were making progress in treating those problems. "We're getting closer and closer. And I'm very hopeful, that's how I would put it, that we can get a bill in the morning."

On the economic front, the Federal Reserve announced Monday that it will lend to small and large companies and local governments, as well as extend its bond purchase programs as part of a series of radical steps to support the flow of credit through an economy. devastated by the virus. outbreak.

The Fed said it will establish three new lines of credit that will provide up to $ 300 billion by buying corporate bonds, buying a broader range of municipal bonds and buying asset-backed securities.

It also says it will buy an unlimited number of Treasury bills and mortgage-backed securities in an effort to keep interest rates low and ensure those markets work smoothly.

With a population on the edge and financial markets shocked by the new work week, Washington worked under the size and scope of the bailout package that is more ambitious than any recently, bigger than the 2008 bank bailout and the 2009 recovery combined.

Democrats say the largely Republican-led effort did not go far enough to provide health care and aid to workers and places no restrictions on a proposed $ 500 billion "bribery fund,quot; for corporations. They voted to block their advance.

Democrats won a concession, to provide four months of expanded unemployment benefits, rather than just three as proposed, according to an official who obtained anonymity to discuss the private talks. Unemployment pay also extends to freelancers and so-called concert workers.

Coast-to-coast alarms were being issued over the wave of coronavirus cases about to crash into the nation's health system.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had serious and urgent news of the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States: "April and May are going to be much worse," he said on NBC's "Meet the Press." He almost begged Washington to help buy ventilators and other medical supplies and accused the Republican president of "not lifting a finger,quot; to help.

Trump urged Congress to reach an agreement and, during Sunday's briefing, responded to criticism that his administration was slow to act. He cited his cooperation with the three most affected states: New York, Washington and California, and invoked a measure to give governors flexibility by calling the national guard under their control, while the federal government covers the bill.

But even when Trump emphasized federal-local partnerships, some governors, including Texas Republican Greg Abbott, expressed dissatisfaction with Washington's response. The president himself took a hit hours earlier on Governor JB Pritzker, D-Ill., Saying that he and "a very small group of certain other governors, along with Fake News,quot; should not "blame the Federal Government for its own shortcomings. "

In recent days, Trump invoked the Defense Protection Act, a decades-old infrequent authority that can be used to compel the private sector to manufacture necessary medical supplies, such as masks and ventilators. Authorities said Sunday it would be used voluntarily and that companies would not be forced to act.

"We are a country that is not based on the nationalization of our business," said Trump, who has repeatedly criticized socialism abroad and among Democrats.

Two days after he lashed out at a journalist who asked about his message to frightened Americans, Trump said: "For those concerned and frightened, know that as long as you are their president, they can be assured of having a leader who will always fight for you. . "

The urgency to act is growing as jobless claims soar and financial markets are eager for signs that Washington may soften the blow of the health crisis and what experts say is an impending recession. Stock futures declined sharply when Trump spoke on Sunday night.

Authorities on Sunday night set the price of the rescue package at nearly $ 2 trillion. That does not include additional steps taken by the Federal Reserve to shore up the economy.

The core of the package is up to $ 350 billion to keep small businesses on payroll while workers are forced to stay home. There is also a one-time reimbursement check of approximately $ 1,200 per person, or $ 3,000 for a family of four, as well as extended unemployment benefits.

Hospitals, Mnuchin said, will receive approximately $ 110 billion for the expected influx of sick patients.

The Treasury secretary said an important part of the package will involve working with the Federal Reserve for up to $ 4 trillion in liquidity to support the economy with "broad-based loan programs."

But Democrats, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, have lobbied for add-ons, including food security aid, small business loans and other measures for workers.

They cautioned that the draft $ 500 billion plan for corporations does not put enough restrictions on business, saying the ban on corporate share buybacks is weak and the limits on executive pay are only for two years.

"We are not here to create a bribery fund for Donald Trump and his family, or a bribery fund for the Treasury Department to hand them over to their friends," said Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. "We are here to help workers, we are here to help hospitals."

The president, when pressured by a journalist, evaded a question about whether his own business would seek federal funds.

With Sunday's failed vote, McConnell furiously blamed Pelosi, who returned to Washington for a high-level meeting, saying he "poured cold water,quot; on the draft plan. But any Senate measure must also pass the House.

Details come from drafts of both bills circulating among lobbyists but have not yet been released. They were obtained by The Associated Press.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover.

___

Bev Banks contributed. Associated Press writers Colleen Long, Hope Yen, Mary Clare Jalonick, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Alan Fram, and Padmananda Rama contributed to this report.

___

Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Department of Scientific Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.