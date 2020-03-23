Here's why people speculate on Meghan Markle's royal title

HRH Meghan Markle? Not exactly anymore.
As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spend their final days before March 31, their official transition date to their new roles, fans are already noticing some changes in their public life.
In January, following the couple's public announcement, Buckingham Palace announced, "With the Queen's blessing, the Sussex will continue to keep their sponsorships and associations private. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussex left in Of course, they will all continue to uphold His Majesty's values. The Sussex will not use their RHS titles as they are no longer active members of the Royal Family. "
"As agreed and established in January, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will retain their prefix & # 39; HRH & # 39 ;, thus being formally known as His Royal Highness the Duke of Sussex and his Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex,quot;, says the couple's website. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer actively use their RHS titles as they will no longer be active members of the family from the spring of 2020."
Some think those changes have already begun to take effect for one of Markle's endorsements in particular. On the website of Smart Works, a UK charity offering interview and training clothes to unemployed women in need and for whom the Duchess of Sussex has served as royal patron, Markle is known as the Duchess of Sussex or Duchess in the page describing it as a patron.
Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire
There's no reference to it as real or SAR on that page, something fans have grasped.
However, all evidence of their past position was not completely erased from the website.
On a separate page about the Smart Set capsule collection, a project she launched with the charity in September 2019, she is still known as "Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex."
According to the calendar, technically not bad. We will have to check it again in 8 days.
%MINIFYHTML6bd52acb7dec4b68c014451a7ed33b9017%