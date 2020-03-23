Here's why people speculate on Meghan Markle's royal title

HRH Meghan Markle? Not exactly anymore.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spend their final days before March 31, their official transition date to their new roles, fans are already noticing some changes in their public life.

In January, following the couple's public announcement, Buckingham Palace announced, "With the Queen's blessing, the Sussex will continue to keep their sponsorships and associations private. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussex left in Of course, they will all continue to uphold His Majesty's values. The Sussex will not use their RHS titles as they are no longer active members of the Royal Family. "

"As agreed and established in January, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will retain their prefix & # 39; HRH & # 39 ;, thus being formally known as His Royal Highness the Duke of Sussex and his Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex,quot;, says the couple's website. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer actively use their RHS titles as they will no longer be active members of the family from the spring of 2020."