Here's What You Should Know – Up News Info Detroit

– Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the executive order "Stay Home, Stay Safe,quot; to combat the spread of the coronavirus in Michigan on Monday morning.

For at least the next three weeks, all Michigan businesses and operations must temporarily suspend in-person operations that are not necessary to maintain or protect life.

All Michiganns must remain in their homes unless they are part of that critical infrastructure workforce, participate in an outdoor activity, or perform tasks necessary for the health and safety of themselves or their family, such as going to the hospital or the supermarket.

%MINIFYHTML8650e7e63d5bea02f737dde8ad0fe44413% %MINIFYHTML8650e7e63d5bea02f737dde8ad0fe44414%

YOU CAN:

Go to the grocery store or pick up takeout.

Go to the pharmacy to pick up a necessary prescription.

Participate in outdoor activities such as walking, walking, running, cycling.

Go to the hospital or get the care you need to take care of a medical emergency or to preserve your health or that of a loved one.

Fill your car with gasoline.

Return Michigan to a home or place of residence from out of state.

Leave the state for a house or residence somewhere else.

Walk your pets and take them to the vet for necessary medical attention.

%MINIFYHTML8650e7e63d5bea02f737dde8ad0fe44415% %MINIFYHTML8650e7e63d5bea02f737dde8ad0fe44416%

YOU SHOULD NOT:

Leave the house to work unless your employer designates you as a critical infrastructure worker.

Participate in any public meeting.

Visit someone in the hospital, nursing home, or other residential care facilities (with limited exceptions).

Go to the mall or restaurants.

Businesses that remain open for work in person must take aggressive steps to minimize the spread of the virus. THEY MUST:

Promote remote work as much as possible.

Restrict the number of workers present in person at work.

Keep employees at least six feet from each other as much as possible and allow social distancing for customers who are queuing.

Any other practice of social distancing and mitigation measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

Information about this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus Y CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

For those with questions about the state's actions to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-535-6136 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. diary.

RELATED LINK: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here is an updated list of positive cases

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.