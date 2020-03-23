Here's proof that Bad Bunny is making the most of his self-quarantine

Bad bunny it is quenching our thirst with a little content to feel good.

The star of the Latin trap, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was ahead of the game when he released "Yo Perreo Sola,quot; because it became the anthem of social distancing during the course Coronavirus pandemic.

And it seems that The Bad Rabbit is taking things seriously, considering that he has been documenting his "quarantine,quot; (quarantine) on social media.

From naked sunbathing (yes, you read that correctly!) To having dance parties with his rumored girlfriend Gabriela BerlingeriBad Bunny is making the most of his social estrangement.

Along with her fiery dance moves and photos of her hot body, the YHLQMDLG The singer has also shown his acting skills.

Over the weekend, he uploaded a video titled "Toy Story in the Times of Coronavirus," where he used characters from the beloved Pixar movie to explain, in his eyes, what has caused COVID-19.

It was the kind of light-hearted and humorous content we needed.