Here's an update on Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's health

Oscar-winning multiple actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were among the first celebrities to test positive for the coronavirus about two weeks ago. The couple was treated before being released into self-isolation last week. The coronavirus outbreak has halted almost everyone, and therefore it is necessary to slow the spread of this infection. The only way to do this is to practice self-isolation for a while.

Speaking about how self-isolation has helped them on their way to recovery, Tom Hanks said: "Hello folks, two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better, taking refuge in place works like this: you don't give it to anyone: – You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, right? We'll take a while, but if we take care of each other, we will help where we can and give up some comforts … this will also pass. We can solve this. " Well, we hope the duo makes a full recovery soon.