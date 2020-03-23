Henry Ford Health Personnel Create Personal Protective Equipment – Up News Info Detroit

– Amid a shortage of supplies of personal protective equipment in hospitals across the country, employees of the Henry Ford Health System have taken the initiative to create their own homemade face masks and eye protection. Keeping your healthcare professionals safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an article on the Henry Ford Health System website, staff are creating PPE equipment from everyday items. Henry Ford Institute of Innovation CEO Scott Dulchavsky, MD said: "There is a critical shortage of the personal protective equipment that our healthcare providers need. In response to that, staff across Henry Ford are creating protection for eyes and homemade face masks that are washable will not degrade if placed in a chlorine cleaning solution and can be reused, within reason. "

They have used materials such as: nylon jersey fabric, elastic bands, velcro, tongue depressants and air filter material.

They said that while they wait to replenish their PPE stocks, they plan to increase production of these reusable items to 500 to 1,000 units daily in hospitals at their systems throughout Michigan.

Alex Moceri of the Henry Ford Institute of Innovation said in the article: "It is a very cunning and useful way to replace what we don't have," Moceri said. "I think it's great that we come together as a system and do something about it. We have to do everything we can to keep our teams healthy so they can continue to care for our patients in need."

