Health workers in Canada & # 39; prepare mentally & # 39; for the coronavirus | Canada

Montreal Canada – It's like the feeling you have just before a roller coaster drops you for the first time, said Dr. Nadia Alam, of preparing for a sudden surge in cases of the new coronavirus.

"It is that time when you are out of breath and just before you have that upset stomach feeling, where you know something big is about to happen," said Alam, a family doctor in Georgetown, Ontario, a town about 60 km ( 37 miles) west of downtown Toronto.

The number of COVID-19 cases is steadily increasing in Canada as more tests are done, and doctors, nurses, and other health professionals are evaluating how ready they are to respond, Alam told Al Jazeera: Do they have enough supplies and hospital beds? What will they do if and when they run out?

"To all the countries that have been affected by the coronavirus, their health system has been quickly overwhelmed," said Alam, who works in a local clinic and in a hospital that, according to her, was already working over 100% of her Canadian winter capacity.

"Many of us are only mentally preparing ourselves for the decisions we will have to make in the coming weeks, and to give our best for the families and patients we care for."

Medical personnel evaluate a man for a new coronavirus disease at the Victoria Public Health Unit in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada (Kevin Light / Reuters)

Healthcare workers have been pushed to the heart of the global COVID-19 pandemic: more than 351,000 cases have been confirmed in more than 160 countries, and hospitals and clinics are expanding to their limits.

In China, where the coronavirus was first detected, thousands of health workers were exposed to the virus, and dozens died. A similar problem is emerging in Italy, where healthcare workers accounted for more than 8 percent of confirmed cases, according to a recent report. On March 18, Milan-based anesthesiologist Marco Pavesi wrote that "none of us has experienced a tragedy like this."

Medical staff are working strenuous hours to treat patients with COVID-19 and others who need care in difficult conditions. In some places, supplies of medical masks, gloves, and other protective equipment are declining rapidly, adding another layer of risk to workers.

In places like Canada and the United States, where the number of COVID-19 patients is expected to increase in the coming weeks, healthcare workers wait their turn in the eye of the storm, a wait, and the reality, that's have a tremendous effect on your mental health.

Varied stressors

Dr. Caroline Gerin-Lajoie, executive vice president of health and wellness for the Canadian Medical Association (CMA), said that while health workers are trained to deal with crises, the COVID-19 pandemic presents some unique challenges.

"We are facing a crisis that is at a level that we have not seen in many, many years," he said, adding that the repercussions can also last for several months. Health workers face many stressors, from fear that they may contract the virus and infect their families, to concerns that they may be running out of personal protective equipment or that they will have to ration supplies to treat children. patients.

"What is also unique is the level of uncertainty and the rapid change that is affecting society, but also, in particular, the health sector on a day-to-day basis," Gerin-Lajoie told Al Jazeera. "The way we usually work in healthcare is now backwards and we have to look for innovative ways to continue to provide the best healthcare we can at this particular time to our patients."

A medical staff member waits to screen people for coronavirus disease at the Victoria Public Health Unit in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada (Kevin Light / Reuters)

The Ontario Nurses Association, which represents 68,000 registered nurses and health professionals, said some of its members are concerned that personal protective equipment is not available in their workplaces. "As we learned very well during SARS, without clear scientific evidence about transmission, every precaution must be taken to protect all front-line nurses and health workers," said group president Vicki McKenna in a communicated on March 13.

The Toronto Star newspaper reported on March 22 that at least 13 health workers had tested positive for the coronavirus in Toronto alone.

Gerin-Lajoie said the CMA has asked the Canadian federal government to establish a national mental health hotline that workers can call for support amid the pandemic. "To care for other people, you must take care of yourself first," he said, urging health professionals to use the mental health resources that are available to them.

"The risk in this situation is that it can go on, so people will stretch physically and psychologically for a longer period of time, and that's why we must support each other."

Thousands of volunteers

Despite these challenges, thousands of health professionals across Canada have come forward with their names to help respond to the pandemic. As of March 22, 1,465 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed and at least 21 people had died nationwide from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Quebec, Ontario, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and other provinces asked for help from retired nurses, health professionals who are licensed or working part-time, and medical apprentices, while the Canadian Federal Public Health Agency solicited requests from capable nurses to carry out health evaluations, offer advice and communicate directives, among other duties.

Suzanne Henderson, a registered nurse who works part-time at a hospice center in Ontario, said she felt compelled to come up with her name to help despite some initial doubts.

"You have a feeling you need to protect yourself and your family in the first place, especially when you have young children," he told Al Jazeera, "but the more I thought about it, the more I realized I was in this profession to help. other people, and now is the time to help other people. "

Medical staff members prepare to receive patients for coronavirus screening at a temporary assessment center at Brewer Hockey Stadium in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada (Patrick Doyle / Reuters)

Henderson began answering calls for the public health agency last week, evaluating people by phone to see if they met the criteria for the COVID-19 test. She said some callers asked about the symptoms, while others had questions about travel restrictions or whether they should go to work.

"It feels like people are calling because they are afraid. And a lot of that is talking to people and reassuring them and making sure they are heard, that their fears are heard and validated because it is a terrifying time for many people," he said.

He added that people should call the hotline if they are unsure, but urged people to be patient and follow the instructions of public health officials. "We get a lot of calls and there may be waiting times, but we are doing the best we can with what we have."

Community support

Steven Taylor, a clinical psychologist and professor in the department of psychiatry at the University of British Columbia on the west coast of Canada, said the public has an important role to play in keeping healthcare workers safe and, by extension, responding efficiently to the pandemic.

"We also need the public to help health workers do their jobs, and the public can do it without overloading the health system," he said.

Taylor told Al Jazeera that it is also important for health professionals to feel that they have the support of their communities. Offering food for a nurse who spends long hours in a hospital, for example, would be helpful.

I say that this COVID-19 is the war effort of our generation. This is the time to unite. This is the time to take care of each other. Dr. Nadia Alam

"What happened in SARS that was disturbing was that people in their community rejected and avoided health workers who worked with SARS patients because people feared they were infected," he said. "They are helping the community; the community must reach out and recognize that support and express their support for health workers."

Alam, the family doctor in Ontario, agreed.

"This will be a real test of our health system and our solidarity to be able to face this," he said. "I say this COVID-19 is the war effort of our generation. This is the time to unite. It is the time to take care of each other."