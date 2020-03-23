He lost his job, these companies are hiring! – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML2b87f11b0e973e4de6d45aa5118777cc11% %MINIFYHTML2b87f11b0e973e4de6d45aa5118777cc12%

Los Angeles, CA (Up News Info) – With the coronavirus closing businesses, people everywhere are losing their jobs. But some companies are hiring and desperate for workers.

Grocery stores continue to see an avalanche of customers, and many are now seeking help. "If someone is temporarily out of a job, we would like to offer them a job," says Christy Lara, director of public relations for Albertsons grocery stores. Albertsons is just one of the big chains that hire new employees. Kroger recently said that he needs 10,000 people. Dollar Tree is accepting applications and Walmart plans to add 150,000 positions.

Many convenience stores also have openings. 7-Eleven is looking to add up to 20,000 jobs due to increased business.

Amazon is seeing an increase in online orders and is looking for 100,000 people. The retail giant is also raising the minimum wage to $ 17 an hour through April.

And Domino hopes to hire about 10,000 people. The company needs delivery drivers and pizza makers now that millions of Americans are ordering rather than leaving.

Small businesses also need help. "I started to worry, you know, how everything was going to work," says Donna Malone. Malone lost his job at an Indianapolis sports stadium, but found a job at a food bank that is trying to help those in need. "I am blessed to have a job, you know, some are not," she says.

It's not just food and retail companies that are looking for new workers. "We are hiring, we need as many people as we can during this traumatic time," says Todd Haddock, president of AHI Facilities Services. The Dallas area cleaning business needs workers to help disinfect buildings. “Many of these people are losing their jobs in the restaurant and bar business. And we need more people, so it's a way to help a community, "says Haddock.

On Monday, the CVS pharmacy chain said it was hiring 50,000 employees in the United States to help with demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

