Hawaii Governor Shatters Hawaiian Vacation Dreams For Bay Area Travelers

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Attracted by cheap airfare, thousands of San Francisco Bay Area residents bought airline tickets and signed up for hotel packages they believed would be a dream vacation to Hawaii, but Governor David Ige announced a harsh crackdown on this. from the growing coronavirus outbreak.

Hawaii and United Airlines drastically cut prices from the San Francisco Bay area to Hawaii to levels where many local residents who normally couldn't afford to fly to the exotic location booked flights from $ 238 round-trip and signed up for lodging packages. equally affordable.

On Saturday, Ige announced a severe crackdown on travelers to the Islands and said violators could face fines of up to $ 5,000 or

imprisonment of not more than one year or both.

Here are the highlights of your order:

1. All travelers to Hawaii must proceed directly from the airport to their designated quarantine location, which is the

location identified and affirmed by you on the Hawaii State Department of Agriculture Plant and Animal Mandatory Declaration Form If you are a resident, your designated quarantine location is your residence. If you are a visitor, your designated quarantine location is your hotel room or rented accommodation. 2. Stay in your designated quarantine location for a period of 14 days or the length of your stay in the State of Hawaii, whichever is shorter: You may leave your designated quarantine location only for medical emergencies or to seek medical care.

3. Do not visit any public spaces, including but not limited to swimming pools, meeting rooms, gyms, or restaurants.

4. Do not allow visitors to enter or leave your designated quarantine location other than a physician, healthcare provider, or person authorized to enter the quarantine location designated by the Director of HIEMA.

5. Comply with each and every one of the rules or protocols related to your quarantine as established by your hotel or rented accommodation.

Mandatory travel restrictions will apply starting Thursday.

"Since most of Hawaii's COVID-19 cases are linked to travel, it is critical that we further mitigate the spread of the virus by both residents and visitors from other states," said Governor David Ige in a statement. . "This plan was developed in collaboration with our county mayors and Hawaiʻi business, community and visitor industry leaders."

"These actions are extreme, but they will help flatten the curve and lay the foundation for a faster recovery," he continued. "We need everyone to comply with these quarantine orders to help protect the residents of Hawaii."

Over the weekend, the state announced 11 new cases of people with coronaviruses, bringing the total for Hawaii to 48, according to Hawaii News Now. Three of them are hospitalized.

The US Army USA He announced that a soldier with the Hawaii-based 25th Infantry Battalion tested positive for coronavirus, the first case involving the Army community in the state. Hawaii News Now reported. The soldier is in isolation.