Have we seen the end of the NRL as we know it? The | Rugby League News

Jenna Brooks discusses what the future holds for the NRL after it became the last sport to close due to the coronavirus

Unlike most other sports around the world, we saw that the second round of the NRL was played behind closed doors last week, with the governing body doing its best to keep the season going.

With the number of confirmed cases in Australia increasing, it was the decision to close the Queensland border that ultimately forced the competition to be suspended.

ARL Commission Chairman Peter V & # 39; landys and NRL CEO Todd Greenberg held a conference call with the club's CEOs on Monday night before releasing the news soon after.

"The rugby league will survive in some way. I cannot guarantee that it will be the same at this time. No one knows. No one knows how long this pandemic will last," said V & # 39; landys.

As of Tuesday, the NRL made the decision to close its offices until at least May 1, and employees will be forced to take annual vacations, and those who don't have enough will accumulate negative vacations, a decision to help with the reduction of costs.

While the AFL announced Sunday that the season would be on hold until the end of May, the NRL has not set a timetable for how long they expect their game to be postponed.

Coach Anthony Seibold is seen leaving the stadium after a closed Brisbane Broncos NRL training session

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold said the health and safety of players, staff and the community at large is a priority.

"We will inform players after obtaining information about possible NRL contingencies, when the competition can start again. We have some plans in place that will keep the group working towards our performances at the end of the year., Or when the competition restarts. "

Canberra Raiders CEO Don Furner echoed Seibold's thoughts.

"Although we are disappointed with the outcome of today's decision, we do agree with the NRL that the health and well-being of our players and staff remains paramount during these difficult times," said Furner.

Earlier this month, the NRL admitted that if the league were postponed, its cash reserves would be depleted within three months.

In a move to help support the 16 clubs, last week the NRL opened its relief fund, providing each club with approximately AUS $ 425,000 (£ 212,000).

The games from the two main streaming partners pay a total of AUS $ 13 million (£ 6.5 million) per round to the NRL, of course, with the games not playing now, payment stops.

ARLC President Peter V’landys is concerned about the future of the game

V & # 39; landys has called it catastrophic, as the sport has never faced a challenge like this.

"You can't underestimate it. It's probably the biggest challenge the game will face financially."

There is a meeting scheduled at the NRL on Tuesday morning to discuss the next steps and understand the impact of the decision.