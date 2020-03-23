Harvey Weinstein tests positive for COVID-19

As a major update, former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a prison sentence for sexual assault, has been diagnosed with COVID-19 at the Wende Correctional Center. The stalwart had served 23 years in prison at the Wende Correctional Center outside Buffalo, New York, but has now been transferred to the state prison where he is isolated. Local newspapers have confirmed the case, while its spokesman and prison authorities are quite concerned about this matter. Weinstein was said to have tested positive last Wednesday and two prisoners at the facility also tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Many celebrities in the West have been diagonized with the fatal virus. A few days ago, popular Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive and received a lot of criticism on social media for being irresponsible and going to a party despite her travel history. He is currently in Lucknow, quarantined in a hospital. Government officials have announced the shutdown in several cities, to quickly stop the spread of the virus and save us from this pandemic.