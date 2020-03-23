Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison

Convicted rapist and former Hollywood producer Harvey weinstein He has tested positive for the new coronavirus, weeks after his prison sentence began.

A New York police source tells E! News, "Harvey tested positive for Coronavirus yesterday. He is currently quarantined at the facility."

In February, a New York jury convicted the 68-year-old woman of sexually assaulting a former production assistant and raping a former aspiring actress. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison. On March 11, he was taken to the Rikers Island jail. On Wednesday, March 18, he was transferred to the Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison in the city of Alden, in upstate New York.

On Sunday, the New York Community Newspaper Holdings, Inc. news group quoted officials related to the state prison system as saying that Weinstein and another inmate tested positive for the new coronavirus, or COVID-19. The later deadline also reported that Weinstein had tested positive for the virus while in jail and quoted an Empire State law enforcement official as saying he was placed in medical isolation.

Representatives of the New York State Department of Corrections have not confirmed the reports. A Weinstein representative was unaware of his client's test, while a Weinstein lawyer told Reuters they had not learned of the diagnosis.