Harvey Weinstein in solitary confinement after testing positive for coronavirus!

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein was placed in solitary confinement in prison after he reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

Last week we reported that Weinstein had been transferred to the Wende Correctional Facility from Rikers Island in New York, where he spent his 68th birthday.

The center told Deadline that "they cannot comment on an individual's medical history."

"Our team … has not heard anything like this yet," Weinstein's chief public relations officer Juda Engelmayer said Sunday. "I can't tell you what I don't know."

Since going to trial, Weinstein appeared to be suffering from a number of medical problems, which means he runs the risk of the virus becoming fatal. The coronavirus appears to affect the elderly and those with a pre-existing health condition the most, although perfectly healthy people have been dying of the disease.

Weinstein was convicted of one count of criminal sex act for forcing a woman to perform oral sex on a woman in 2006 and one count of third-degree rape for a 2013 attack on another woman. He was sentenced to 23 years for his crimes.