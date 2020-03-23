Home Entertainment Harvey Weinstein in solitary confinement after testing positive for coronavirus!

Harvey Weinstein in solitary confinement after testing positive for coronavirus!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein was placed in solitary confinement in prison after he reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

Last week we reported that Weinstein had been transferred to the Wende Correctional Facility from Rikers Island in New York, where he spent his 68th birthday.

The center told Deadline that "they cannot comment on an individual's medical history."

"Our team … has not heard anything like this yet," Weinstein's chief public relations officer Juda Engelmayer said Sunday. "I can't tell you what I don't know."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©