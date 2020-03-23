Hand Sanitizer Giveaway: Anoka County Pumps Free 400 Gallons at Fairgrounds – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML8010971f1b39ad31ecdaa6552c69c11411% %MINIFYHTML8010971f1b39ad31ecdaa6552c69c11412%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Today, it is difficult to find hand sanitizer and other cleaning products as we all go the extra mile to stay healthy.
So to help, Anoka County gave away over 400 gallons of hand sanitizer Tuesday at its fairgrounds.
People could roll in their cars and put it in the bottle they brought themselves. A couple of people Up News Info spoke to said they waited about an hour.
Organizers say they could do it again, but have no future dates set.
