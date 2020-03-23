Halsey hints at reconciliation with Yungblud after deleting Evan Peters photos

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza / Avalon

The hit maker & # 39; Without me & # 39; add a hashtag & # 39; YorkshireCertified & # 39; in her latest Instagram post prompting her rapper ex-boyfriend to give her his stamp of approval.

Halsey and rapper YUNGBLUD They caused a stir on social media after the singer threw cryptic clues suggesting that she and the Brit might be back together.

The couple broke up after dating for several months in 2019, and hit creator "Sin Me" followed up with "American horror story"actor Evan Peters.

But Halsey recently deleted a series of dedication snapshots of Evan on social media, and in an Instagram post on Sunday (March 22), she shared a snapshot of a dinner she cooked, adding the caption: "My first chance to Make a Sunday dinner #YorkshireCertified … supplies were limited. "

The image led rapper YUNGBLUD, a native of Yorkshire, England, to give him his stamp of approval.

"You can confirm," he wrote, along with a check mark and a black heart emoji.

None of the musicians has fueled speculation.

Halsey shared heartwarming words for Peters in January, when he wrote, "I can't imagine a world without you in it."

The post is among those that have been removed.