Halsey and Yungblud back together again? – Here's why the fans are going crazy!

Are Halsey and Yungblud back together months after their separation? Fans definitely think that after they shared some posts on social media that seem to suggest they were hanging out!

Not only that, but he also commented on Halsey's IG story and now social media is freaking out as it looks like they might have reunited despite the fact that Halsey has been dating Evan Peters.

Were they both separated from the public eye and now Halsey sees Yungblud again?

It all started with the singer sharing a post showing his cooking.

Not long after, her ex proceeded to praise her for it and even apparently suggested in her legend that they were dining together.

‘First chance to make a Sunday dinner. #YorkshireCertified, "Halsey captioned her photo of the dishes she had prepared: Yorkshire pudding, mixed greens, and Banoffee pie.

Yungblud then went to her own platform to report her ex's story, and wrote alongside her that "you can confirm (brand of emoji)."

Of course, it sounds like you were saying that your kitchen was Yungblud approved, which means you must have tried it, right?

This is what fans assumed after viewing the post!

Here are a couple of reactions the post received: ‘OMG GUYS, IT'S HAPPENING. YUNGBLUD ANSWERED HALSEY IN HIS STORIES. I CAN NOT BELIEVE "." Halsey and Yungblud dining together have me screaming. "

It definitely seems like they were going crazy thinking that the exes could get back together.

Other fans, however, took into consideration the possibility that they could remain friends.

After all, Halsey and American Horror Story actor Evan Peters have been dating and there have been no reports of a breakup.

The two have kept their romance as private as possible, but Halsey celebrated her birthday in January with a sweet PDA post on her IG account.



