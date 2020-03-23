Half-Life: Alyx review: a satisfying return to City 17

%MINIFYHTML0588e1a2fd77c506787c0eccd379ce1c11% %MINIFYHTML0588e1a2fd77c506787c0eccd379ce1c12%

Half-Life: Alyx definitely not Half-Life 3. That it is a complete game that expands the Half life universe. And City 17's explosive barrel industry is still going strong.

These are answers to some important questions Valve Software raised last year when it announced the first new Half life I have been playing since 2007, but exclusively for virtual reality. Many series have VR adaptations or links, but Valve promised to deliver "the next part of the Half-Life story,quot; in a package that could help incorporate VR.

That sets a very high bar, and for now, I'm not sure. Alyx clears it up The game is struggling with the inherent hardware limits of virtual reality, the pandemic-related headphone shortage, and the difficulty of creating a game for a new platform. While it's as long as the landmark Half-Life 2, with my game at 3pm, it doesn't feel that big or narrative and mechanically cool. It advances the main argument of the series, but does not come close to solving it.

But if you have these big reserves in mind, Alyx is a valuable addition to the Half life universe. It is not just a good virtual reality game; it's a good video game, period.

Half-Life: Alyx established five years earlier Half-Life 2, in which protagonist Gordon Freeman wakes up from a mysterious 20-year-old stasis to find Earth colonized by an alien empire called Combine. Alyx Vance is the daughter of Gordon's former colleague and is one of Gordon's most capable companions. Now in AlyxShe is the protagonist, a member of an anti-Combine resistance that sees Gordon Freeman as almost mythical. When her father, Eli, is captured, she discovers a secret Combine weapon, which turns out to be more complicated than it seems.

"Alyx,quot; is an extension of "Half-Life 2,quot;, not a new chapter of "Half-Life,quot;

Alyx is in the same urban dystopia as Half-Life 2: a devastated and dilapidated eastern European metropolis called City 17. While there are many more details, you face a similar multitude of hostile alien fauna and transhuman soldiers, as well as similar weapons and environments, though soldiers give those classics Half life barrels a wider berth. The first two installments in the series practically took place on different worlds. Alyx it's more like the complementary episodes of the sequel, stretching the plot without starting a new chapter. At the same time feel as a very different kind of game.

That's in part because Alyx is a more human character than Gordon, and City 17 is pretty much the entire scene, not the stop she was at. Half-Life 2. Where Valve scoffed at Gordon's 90s stoic hypercompetition, Alyx has more realistic, albeit top-notch, combat capabilities. Levels have the same forward momentum and minimal reverse, but Alyx moves at a slower pace through denser, more fully formed spaces. You already have a history with the world as you grew up under the Combine occupation, so you can bring some context and familiarity to your journey, down to a massive curved ball near the end of the game.

Virtual reality is perfect for an expert but fallible character

Alyx It also dwells a bit more on the weird dynamic of being a post-apocalyptic teenager (in this game, at least) hanging out with a group of nostalgic old men. His control of the Resistance mission is a pathologically upbeat inventor named Russel who rapsodises about old-world sandwiches and future business plans while advising her on a headset. She's not as convincing an ally as … well, Alyx herself in Half-Life 2. But in an environment that players have already seen, their conversations help establish how characters See those settings.

Valve's approach to virtual reality is perfect for a character who is highly skilled but fallible. It's hard to make PC or console shooters feel cluttered but not artificially awkward. Clumsy or awkwardly schematic controls can be effective, but they seem like drawbacks in a "normal,quot; point-and-shoot experience. Virtual reality handheld controllers, by contrast, mimic their physical movement quite naturally, and players have not been trained to expect mathematical precision. It is easier for games like Alyx to make your mistakes feel like natural mistakes, instead of a designer stacking his deck against you.

Real virtual reality headsets, unfortunately, go bankrupt. Valve's Index headset is the gold standard for Alyx, but The Verge & # 39; s Index ended in a pandemic shutdown along with the rest of our office. Valve promises support for almost any PC-based virtual reality setup. So i played Alyx with the Oculus Link system, which turns an independent Oculus Quest into a wired headset. The initial experience was a disaster. My PC is easily found From Alyx specs, but the handset froze or the game's frame rate dropped massively at regular intervals. After I finished the game, Valve released updates that seemed to fix most issues, but my subsequent sessions still involved stopping to restart or reboot.

When the Search worked, I never felt like I was missing

That is unprecedented for a virtual reality experience, and some issues may be Oculus Link bugs. It is an experimental feature, so I expect difficult points. However, compared to dedicated PC headsets, the Quest is a troubleshooting nightmare: a device with its own operating system connected with a removable cable and enabled with the Oculus desktop app Y SteamVR. The Quest is immensely popular by virtual reality standards, so Alyx It could be a great stress test for Link and a potentially frustrating experience for users if something goes wrong.

I hate how bad Search worked because when did work, I didn't feel restricted when using a system other than Index. Index controllers can estimate the grip strength and precise placement of each finger in your hand. But Alyx use broader movements such as pushing, pulling, grabbing, and, in a memorable section, placing a hand over your mouth. Oculus controllers are more than capable, especially since their toggle and button design, used for things like locomotion, is very similar to the index.

When you reload a gun, you physically mimic the reload. A simple pistol makes you reach a new magazine over your shoulder, place it on the pistol, and then close the slide lock. If you eject a half-full magazine, you're simply throwing away bullets, so you'll have to unlearn thoughtful reloading habits. Shotguns are opened and loaded with individual projectiles.

You only have a handful of weapons, so fighting is a constant game of counting shots, exchanging weapons, and almost inevitably looking for some reloads with a zombie hitting your face. The system sounds weird on paper, but you can develop muscle memory quickly, making it a normal part of the game's rhythm. (Also still easier than carrying a real weapon.)

You will look ridiculous – hug him

Aiming is harder than using a mouse or stick, and you can't shoot down enemies with a crowbar or Half-Life 2 Gravity gun. Therefore, small, fast, but easily dispatched enemies from previous games, such as manhacks and flying headcrabs, become minor but infuriating threats. Big battles turn into tense gunfights as you reload and search for more ammunition as you duck behind cover. What if i mean literally bend down unless you enable a special accessibility feature. This game will make you look ridiculous. Hug him.

Alyx However, it does not point to gritty realism. You can move continuously by holding an analog stick, but the "Blink,quot; setting, a common VR locomotion option, offers almost instantaneous teleportation. The game feels designed for these impossibly sudden jumps in and out of danger, and even with the first option, you'll use a blink-like system to jump between gaps. BTW, I had absolutely no dizziness with the Blink option, which is (unfortunately) remarkable for a highly moving VR game.

Alyx also has a pair of "gravity gloves,quot; that replace Half-Life 2 More powerful Gravity Gun, allowing you to remove items from across the room. Instead of just pointing and clicking, reach out to something until it lights up slightly, then squeeze the trigger, move your wrist, and grab it from the air by pressing a grab button. Sometimes it is difficult to grasp the right thing, but it is tremendously satisfying, like having telepathic powers, not just an unusual weapon. And while gloves are not an offensive weapon, they are useful when you're hunting ammunition during a fight or throwing an enemy grenade at them.

different to Half-Life 2 However, Gravity Gun and physics, the above features do not feel revolutionary. Some are well-established virtual reality shooter conventions. Valve has a clear debt with independent projects like Arizona sun Y Budget cuts, who helped pioneer combat and exploration in the medium.

Valve is not revolutionizing VR shooting; is perfecting it

But Valve has tweaked and honed many of these elements, especially with its famous meticulous level design. From Alyx Spaces reward interaction. You can open the doors a bit to look for threats. Being able to duck and grab distant equipment is key to winning fights. Y Half lifeBarnacle's common enemies, who catch passers-by with a long, sticky tongue, are actually much more interesting in VR, where they are harder to avoid but easier to distract with gently thrown objects. The more compact levels offer fewer huge cinematic pieces, but Valve offers a pair of unique and incredibly clever close combat.

From Alyx World building feels like a missed opportunity. the Half life The series features some of the games most memorable creature designs, but From Alyx The new enemies closely resemble some familiar survival horror monsters. The game offers a well-executed update of existing designs, and makes smart use of virtual reality, for example you need to take your helmets off your face, I just wish it had a more distinctive aesthetic.

He also opts for more traditional puzzles that Half-Life 2 physics puzzles. Alyx has a multi-tool that allows you to hack containers with space puzzles (which are sometimes frustrating but often optional) or to closely scan an area and redirect power cords on their walls. They are less interesting than navigating the physical geography of the game, although they help encourage that exploration.

Valve, however, is stepping forward here. Alyx it is a well designed alternative to the never completed Half-Life 2: Episode 3. And despite being a prequel, the story of Episode 2 while mocking a true sequel still non-existent. (Seriously, don't get your hopes up Half-Life 3 again.)

But even some die-hard Valve fans might not want to try Half-Life: Alyx at launch, or maybe not at all. And that would be a rational decision.

Virtual reality still has major drawbacks, assuming you can buy a headset

Playing a great virtual reality game is often like visiting a Michelin-starred restaurant where the waiter continually hits you with a fork. Valve hasn't fixed the bulky, grainy screens on current-generation headsets, the annoyance of having a cord wrapped around the ankles, the likelihood of accidentally hitting your hand against some furniture, or the frustration of installing new and sometimes complicated hardware

The index has a relatively good display and a snug fit, but it is wired, requires an awkward external tracking setup, and costs almost a thousand bucks. The $ 399 Oculus Quest offers a good value as you can use it as a standalone headphone or connected to the PC. But even discounting the problems I experienced (which I hope are coincidences), it is very heavy and uncomfortable.

Also, you can't buy Quest or Index right now as the pandemic has affected hardware supply chains. There are alternatives like HTC Vive Pro and Cosmos, but if you're more excited about a different headset, buying these to play a game at launch, no matter how good it is, is a questionable decision.

I still think Alyx It really is worth the trouble to find a headset, if that is feasible, and overlook its flaws. This is not the most revealing valve, but after waiting over a decade, it is the Half life story I didn't know I wanted