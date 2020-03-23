Google's coronavirus website looks disappointing, but it's what many need right now: BGR

Google's information website for the new coronavirus was launched over the weekend, with useful information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The site is not the resource Trump promised to be, but it is precisely what many people may need right now, especially when it comes to fighting fake news campaigns with accurate and succinct information about the coronavirus.

The website does not provide information on coronavirus test locations, nor a way for users to sign up for tests.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Google announced a few days ago that it was building the Trump coronavirus website that it did not know it was building. Google's announcement came a couple of days after the president declared COVID-19 a national emergency and revealed that Google was developing what appeared to be a massive resource to aid the government during the coronavirus outbreak. “Google is helping to develop a website. It will be done very quickly, unlike past websites, to determine if a test is warranted and to facilitate testing at a convenient location nearby, "Trump said, adding that Google had,quot; 1,700 engineers "and that they have made progress. significant It turned out that Google had no developing coronavirus at the time of the press conference.

Since then, however, Google has developed a COVID-19 website, which launched over the weekend. It doesn't sound as sophisticated as Trump may have led you to believe, but it's exactly the resource that many people might need right now.

%MINIFYHTML0e9d4ffb01f97afaa952743e38279fdc11% %MINIFYHTML0e9d4ffb01f97afaa952743e38279fdc12%

The coronavirus pandemic also sparked a large epidemic of fake COVID-19 news, with misinformation often spreading faster than the facts on social media. Google's official information website COVID-19, google.com/covid19/, can combat all of that by providing accurate information about the disease.

According to Google, the site is the result of a collaboration between the company and the relevant agencies and authorities:

People can find state-based information, safety and prevention tips, COVID-19-related search trends, and more resources for individuals, educators, and businesses. Launched today in the US The site will be available in more languages ​​and countries in the coming days, and we will update the website as more resources become available.

The website will give you an overview of COVID-19, including information on how it spreads, symptoms, prevention, and treatments. In addition, the site lists links to coronavirus resources from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), including information on testing.

Google also offers users the same safety and prevention tips that are advertised everywhere. It is common to wash your hands, cough at one elbow, avoid your face, keep a safe distance from others, and stay home as long as possible.

A Data and ideas The menu shows some of the most popular web searches for the new coronavirus and quick access to a map that shows in real time all confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the world.

A Resources to help Meanwhile, the tab contains helpful videos on various topics related to the coronavirus quarantine, including working and exercising from home, and food tips.

Google is also raising money to support COVID-19's response effort on the site, saying it will match $ 2 for every $ 1 people donate.

While it may seem disappointing, Google's COVID-19 site should, at a minimum, provide accurate information about the disease. The site is not Google's only effort to improve access to information. The company has a COVID-19 tab within Google News that collects the latest developments, and COVID-19 information appears prominently within Google Search when searching for "coronavirus,quot; or "COVID-19,quot;. A section of COVID-19 is also available on YouTube, with the latest news about the coronavirus outbreak. Finally, Google displays COVID-19 warnings on Google Maps when users search for nearby doctors and hospitals, reminding them to call before visiting a medical center.

One thing that Google's COVID-19 website needs is clear information about coronavirus testing facilities, although that's much easier said than done. Hopefully, that's something planned for future updates.

Image Source: Jagadeesh Nv / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock