Google is launching a Stadia Makers program to attract more independent developers

It's no secret that Google is looking to increase the number of games it has to offer on Stadia, and today, at the Google for Games Developer Summit, the company announced a new Stadia Makers program to expand desktop publishing opportunities for independent developers. on the game streaming platform.

Google's announcement highlights three key benefits of the program, which is run in partnership with Unity: technical assistance from the Unity team, up to five physical development kits (depending on how large your development team is) and a promise that Google It will help to provide funds to "offset,quot; some of the development costs for another platform.

Right now, the show is open to developers who are creating games in Unity 2019.3 or later, plan to launch their game in 2020 or 2021, and are willing to commit to offering Stadia support at launch.

Google's announcement says the show "will start small,quot; for now but "will expand to pave the way for development teams of all sizes to bring their titles to Stadia,quot; over time. Interested developers can apply here.